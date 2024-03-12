Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The League Against Cruel Sports and USPCA have said the region remains the only part of the UK where it is legal to hunt mammals for sport.

In 2021 the Northern Ireland Assembly voted by 45 votes to 38 to reject a proposed bill to ban hunting wild animals with dogs in Northern Ireland.

The groups’ joint Together campaign calls on the public to sign a petition to call for legislation to ban hunting mammals with dogs.

USPCA chief executive Nora Smith said “positive change” can be achieved.

“People across all age groups and across all parts of Northern Ireland want this terrible form of animal cruelty to end,” she said.

“This is supported by recent polling which shows that between seven and eight people out of 10 want to see a ban.

“The USPCA is pleased to join with the League Against Cruel Sports to campaign for a ban. Together we can make a positive change.

“We are asking for the public’s help to ensure we introduce legislation by signing our petition. We want all of our politicians to get the message that the majority of people here are against hunting with dogs.”

Robbie Marsland, from the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “Chasing and killing a mammal with dogs has no place in today’s society.

“We are asking people to let our local politicians know that this cruel killing of wild animals has to end.

“There are humane alternatives such as drag hunting which allow for the traditional pageantry but crucially don’t involve encouraging a pack of dogs to chase and kill wild animals across the countryside.