'Another day another scandal' for Sinn Fein after portrait attack - Michelle O'Neill called on to answer questions

A DUP MLA has said it’s a case of “another day, another scandal” for Sinn Fein after one of its Assembly workers quit over damage to a painting in Belfast City Hall.

The republican party admitted one of its Assembly staffers was “involved” in the smashing up of the official portrait of former DUP lord mayor Lord Browne on Saturday.

It is believed the vandalism occurred after an event organised by west Belfast Irish language group Glor Na Mona.

That group denied any knowledge of the vandalism at the time, and has condemned it.

Lor Browne of Belmont, pictured during his spell as Lord Mayor of Belfast

Now Brian Kingston, himself a former Lord Mayor of Belfast (in 2016/17) has said: “It’s like another day, another scandal involving Sinn Fein people.

"When functions take place at City Hall, those attending have access obviously to the first floor, which includes all the portraits of recent lord mayors – which are greatly enjoyed by visitors to City Hall.

"And for someone attending a function to attack one of the paintings is outrageous, and a criminal act.

"There’s every suspicion this was a hate crime, given that it was an employee of Sinn Fein who attacked a DUP lord mayor’s portrait.

"Obviously there’ll need to be a full inquiry into what occurred, and it’ll just add to the list of public concerns there are about the conduct of Sinn Fein members, who must be held accountable in the same manner everyone else is held accountable.”

In a statement earlier in the day, the DUP had wondered if the incident was in any way connected to the recent removal of the portrait of Sinn Fein man Niall O Donnghaile from the City Hall, after it emerged that he had sent “inappropriate” messages to a male teenager.

Dean McCullough, the deputy leader of the DUP on Belfast City Council, said “it appears that a person or persons unknown removed the Lord Wallace Brown portrait from the wall and smashed the glass within the frame”.

The painter is Israel Zohar, a “renowned Jewish artist” said councillor McCullough.

It comes hot on the heels of the O Donnghaile and Michael McMonagle scandals.

Asked about the vandalism, Glor Na Mona told the News Letter on Monday: “On the October 19, Glór na Móna held a celebratory dinner in City Hall to mark 20 years since the foundation of the organisation.

"Following the formal end of our event, a portrait within city hall was damaged.

"Glór na Móna had no knowledge of this taking place and only became aware of this on Monday October 21 when contacted by council staff.

"This is completely contrary to the ethos and principles of our organisation and the spirit of our successful anniversary celebratory event.

"We are extremely disappointed that this took place after what was an incredibly positive evening. We are assisting Belfast City Council with their investigation into the circumstances of this damage.”

Belfast City Council told the News Letter: “The portrait of former Lord Mayor, Lord (Wallace) Browne of Belmont has been removed from public display after it was damaged over the weekend.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and looking into the circumstances which led to the portrait being damaged. No further action has been taken at this time.

“We hope to complete any necessary repairs as soon as possible so the portrait can be put back on display.”

Then later on Monday afternoon, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Today, October 21, a Sinn Fein employee, who works in the Assembly, made the party chief whip aware of their involvement in an incident regarding a portrait in Belfast City Hall which took place on Saturday 19th October.

“The employee was immediately suspended, and we have notified the PSNI today.

“The employee has now resigned from their employment and their party membership.”

Lord Browne was mayor in 2005/6 (and later went on to become both a peer and an East Belfast MLA).

The artist behind his painting was born in Kazakhstan, trained in the Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem, and now lives in London.

Mr Kingston, an MLA for North Belfast, whose portrait (by Colin Davidson) also hangs in the hall, said being on the wall is “one of the greatest honours of my life”, adding that the Browne portrait is particularly “ornate”.

He has never heard of a mayor’s portrait being attacked before, and added: “I’ve no doubt this matter will feature in our questioning of the First Minister which we fully expect will take place on Wednesday.”