Another departure from the UUP - this time the party's head of policy and press John Moore

It follows the recent departure of councillor Carl McClean, based in the Ards and North Down district of Holywood and Clandeboye; he quit the UUP at the start of January, saying the party seemed content to be a small, liberal-leaning rump of the wider unionist movement, and likening it to “Alliance with flags”.

He has been elected as a UUP man in 2014 and again in 2019. He has since joined the DUP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Moore said in an online statement: “I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed as the Head of Public Affairs for FSB Northern Ireland.

John Moore

"FSB comes with a reputation which is second to none in representing and articulating the views of its members and the wider small and medium enterprise economy, so it is an immense privilege to be joining such a motivated, professionally led, forward-thinking organisation.

"It was great to get started today and I am looking forward to using my own experience to pro-actively represent the interests of #smallbusinesses in #NorthernIreland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are big challenges ahead, but I am determined that with relentless focus and commitment, working alongside Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) members and colleagues, we can deal with them and help create a better business environment.

"Thank you to everyone who I have had the pleasure to deal with in the past. I hope to retain and renew those friendships and professional relationships in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"#smallbusinessesmatter #publicaffairs #smallbusinesssuccess #team . I'm excited to start my new job! #newjob.”

Mr Moore’s departure also comes hot on the heels of a storm of criticism of party leader Doug Beattie, over comments he made appearing to play down the significance of the NI Protocol: