Anti-abortion group mounts campaign against 'blatant attack on freedom of speech' in Belfast

A veteran anti-abortion demonstrator has called attempts to regulate preaching and protest in Belfast a “blatant attack on freedom of speech”.

Bernie Smyth of Precious Life said her group is inviting members of the public to lobby Belfast City Council over the proposals, which would essentially mean that anyone wanting to use an amplification device in the city centre would have to buy a permit.

The same would apply to anyone wanting to set up a stall to hand out leaflets.

If you have purchased a permit, then it will entitle you to operate from a spot for two hours, after which you must pack up and move 100 metres in a different direction, and set up there instead.

Seamas de Faoite, one of the advocates of the permit scheme, and Bernadette Smyth, a staunch opponent

It is not yet clear whether council officials or councillors themselves will directly control the permits.

If the latter, then it raises the possibility that Sinn Fein – as by far the biggest party on the council – could effectively have a veto over who can say what in the city centre.

Even if control is delegated to officials, those officials may well be susceptible to pressure from political factions on the council.

The permit rules would also give the council the power to impose unspecified “conditions” on permit holders, which it can change at any time.

The council says the permit scheme has arisen because it has “encountered issues in recent years relating to loud busking, religious preaching and various other activities involving the use of amplification devices and/or the display of graphic imagery in the city centre”.

The latter is a veiled reference to anti-abortion protestors, whose materials sometimes contain images of what the abortion process looks like.

Precious Life has a weekly stall in the city centre, distributing information leaflets on the dangers of abortion, and collecting signatures for pro-life petitions.

Mrs Smyth said, “We have launched our 'Uphold Free Speech Campaign’ to oppose this blatant attack on freedom of speech.

"While the council claim the new bye-laws are to tackle a so-called noise nuisance, they will specifically target pro-life groups and street evangelists.

"The council's proposed bye-laws are in direct conflict with the rights to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression.

"These are fundamental human rights – both protected under Articles 10 and 11 of the Human Rights Act.

"And the proposals also breach the Good Friday Agreement, which safe-guard civil rights and religious liberties, in particular, the rights to freedom and expression of religion.

“We will distribute our ‘Protect Free Speech’ leaflets at our stall in Belfast City Centre and across Northern Ireland.

"Our new campaign will urge people to respond to the consultation and send a clear message to Belfast City Council that the rights to freedom of assembly and expression must be upheld and protected."

One of those pushing the new permit scheme is LGBTQQIA+ activist and councillor Seamas de Faoite, the leader of the SDLP on Belfast council.

“We must take this opportunity to help put an end to the regular displays of hate and showcasing of re-traumatising images in our city centre,” he said.

“It is deeply embarrassing that local families and visitors to our city are being met with these scenes which can feel incredibly intimidating for those targeted with this bile.

"We have also heard accounts of women and others being deeply affected by the graphic material on display by some groups.

"Nobody should be subjected to something like this while doing their shopping, meeting friends or enjoying any of the wide variety of activities Belfast city centre has to offer…

"We cannot allow the current situation to continue.

"The regular hate speech being heard in Belfast is causing considerable damage to our reputation and we have a duty to ensure that our city is open and welcoming to all.”

The News Letter has also asked the main churches in Northern Ireland about their stances on the planned permit system.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland said: “We are aware of the proposed draft bye-laws and their potential implications for different people in the city centre, and will consider responding to the public consultation before it closes on 4 March 2024.”

The Catholic Diocese of Down and Connor replied: “The introduction of any new bye-laws would need to be compatible with the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the Equality Act 2010 which legally protect people from discrimination in the workplace and wider society, particularly in relation to the Human Right to freedom of religion.

"The Diocese will take time to consider in detail the council’s proposal and the implications of these bye-laws before making a submission to the consultation.”

The Church of Ireland said: “We have no comment to make.”

No response had been received from the Methodists at time of writing.