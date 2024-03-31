Jamie Bryson believes there are legitimate questions to be asked about when people and departments knew of the charges brought before Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Speaking to Talk TV, the vocal critic of both the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework, added that whilst no commentary should be made involving the charges, he does think answers should be provided as to when the Prime Minister and Northern Ireland Office were aware of the investigation.

Mr Donaldson resigned as leader of the DUP on Friday after being charged with historical sex offences.

A 57-year-old woman has been charged with aiding and abetting additional offences in relation to the same police investigation.

"It's very important to emphasise that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been charged with these offences, it's now a matter for the courts and none of us should say anything," Bryson stressed.

"Mr Donaldson is entitled to the absolute presumption of innocence - as is every citizen - so we will leave it there.

"In terms of the stability of devolution, I think there are some very fundamental questions which are entirely divorced of Mr Donaldson's charges.

"In terms of the wider context, I think there's a legitimate public interest question as to when the Prime Minister knew about this investigation (and) when the Northern Ireland Office knew about this investigation.

"Because the basis of the deal - which many in unionism entirely object to - and confused by the extent in which Mr Donaldson over-sold that deal and I think there are legitimate questions as to whether or not there was a context to those negotiations."

Mr Bryson also tweeted similar viewpoints since the shock resignation was confirmed: "PSNI would have been obligated to refer to MI5 details of

the investigation for information purposes due to it being a senior MP.

"The PM would have been told BEFORE the Surrendering the Union deal. How did he use that info?"

However, the News Letter understands the police investigation into the allegations against Sir Jeffrey Donaldson began earlier this month.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are believed to have received a complaint in March 2024 alleging the historical offences, and immediately started an investigation into the claims.