Anti-protocol movement will grow due to EU’s ‘colonial’ attitude towards NI

Baroness Kate Hoey with former MEP Ben Habib last June. Photo: Pacemaker

Baroness Hoey, who will speak at a rally in Co Down on Friday night despite having her leg placed in full-length plaster cast, said the damaging effects of the protocol are becoming more apparent with every week that passes.

Organised by the Lecale District Orange lodge No2, Friday’s protest event will take place at Crossgar Orange Hall at 7.30pm.

Baroness Hoey said: “The EU is behaving in a way that is a kind of colonialism over Northern Ireland.

“You can’t live in a country where you have got some other body you are not elected to, or have no say in.

“And there is the VAT issue, which we have always mentioned, and it’s only just getting into the news now.

“There is no doubt about it, the government could reduce VAT on fuel to zero, which they couldn’t do before we left [the EU], but one of the reasons they don’t want to do it is that it wouldn’t apply in Northern Ireland.

“If you believe in a united Ireland then of course you are quite happy that there is more trade going to the Republic, and that more people [in NI] have to buy things from there.”

Thousands attended an anti-NI Protocol protest in Markethill last month. Photo: Presseye

The Crossgar protest was originally due to take place on February 25 but was postponed as a mark of respect following the sudden death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

Also due to speak at the Crossgar rally are DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister, South Down UUP Assembly election candidate Jill Macauley and former MEP Ben Habib.

Baroness Hoey, the former long-serving Labour MP for Vauxhall, said the disruption to trade between GB and NI is becoming increasingly obvious with more and more people in NI reporting being unable to purchase items they were able to before with no issues.

“It is really damaging Northern Ireland,” she said.

“Even Alliance has stopped going on about ‘rigorous implementation’”.

Baroness Hoey said she is determined to be on the platform on Friday despite the discomfort of the leg cast, and has also said she will attend an outdoor rally in Ballymoney on March 25.

Commenting on her leg injury, she said: “I tripped over the lead of our lovely collie dog on the farm and fell on my knee cap.”

Following on from a thousands-strong band parade and protest rally in Markethill last month, with another protest at Carleton Street Orange Hall in Portdown just days later, further rallies are due to take place in Ballymoney on March 25, Lurgan on April 8, Castlederg on April 21 and Newbuildings on April 23.

