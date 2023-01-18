On Monday the Government's controversial legislation cleared its first hurdle in Parliament.Business Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs the public “has had enough of the constant, most unwelcome, frankly dangerous, disruption to their lives” as the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill was considered in the House of Commons on Monday evening.In Parliament, MPs voted 309 to 249, majority 60, to give the Bill a second reading.The Bill would require minimum levels of service from ambulance staff, firefighters and railway workers during industrial action, although unions and opposition MPs have condemned the proposals as unworkable.Details of the minimum service levels which will need to be maintained during strikes have yet to be set out, and the Government says it will consult on this.Mr Wilson was the only MP from Northern Ireland to support the bill.Defending his stance, he first of all insisted that it was not "anti-strike legislation".He added: "The right to strike will still be maintained. It is about ensuring that when people do strike the vital services which the public expect to be provided are maintained."His view is that there is "a balance to be struck" here between people's right to "walk out of their job" and the needs of people who are sick and children who need their education."To me, the legislation strikes the right balance. I don't want to see a situation where ambulance drivers can't strike, but equally I don't want to see a situation where because they have all gone on strike somebody who has an emergency can't have the medical services which they require."Likewise he does not want to see teachers blocked from striking, he said, but minimum services must be maintained."We've got to remember that there are many many vulnerable children who could suffer detriment to their education or could be left to their own devices and get into all sorts of trouble."And to me that's it's a sensible decision that the government has made to try and give that balance between the rights of democracy, withholding labour - we're not slaves - while at same time ensuring that the functions of the state are protected."Mr Wilson added that some nurses, for example, attend picket lines on their time off without compromising patient care.However he believes the legislation should be put in place in case at some point in the future there is a "hardening of attitudes" among public sector workers and essential services suffer.He said there was no DUP whip on the vote but affirmed that he voted in line with his party position.A DUP spokesman said: "The legislation is at an early stage and the Government has committed to amend the Bill. There was no whip on that vote. We will continue to carefully examine the legislation and ensure there is a balance between workers’ rights to withhold labour and ensuring vulnerable people are not left without services."