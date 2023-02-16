Any deal on Northern Ireland Protocol must fix ‘democratic deficit’ warns senior party figure

MP Sammy Wilson said the fundamental issue that needed confronting was the “democratic deficit” created by Northern Ireland being subject to EU rules over which local politicians had no influence.

His comments were at odds with a former Ulster Unionist Party leader, Lord Empey, who also responded to intensifying speculation that the EU and UK are set to unveil a deal aimed at breaking the impasse over the economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The DUP is blocking the operation of the power-sharing institutions in Belfast in protest at the protocol and has made clear it will not return to devolution until major changes are delivered. It has set seven tests by which it will judge any deal struck by London and Brussels.

European Union's and Ukrainian flags fluttering outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

“There is much speculation about the deal which the PM (Rishi Sunak) is concluding with the EU, with the accompanying spin that it meets the DUP’s seven tests,” said Mr Wilson.

“The DUP have not seen any details regarding the deal but the DUP will be the final arbiters as to whether or not it meets our seven tests.

“Of course, it must also meet the government's own tests and promises made in the NI Protocol Bill (draft legislation that would empower UK ministers to unilaterally override the protocol).

“The fundamental issue to be dealt with is the democratic deficit and the constitutional damage done by the imposition of EU law. If this is not dealt with then the deal will fall short of what is required to restore the political institutions.”

But responding to the reports of a possible protocol deal next week, UUP peer Lord Empey said: “There is also speculation that it will meet all the DUP's so-called seven tests. Everybody knows that you could drive a coach and horses through them if you so wished.”

Lord Empey added: “It is a shame that the DUP didn't apply tests to Boris Johnson in 2019 when, instead of breaking off support for his government which they were propping up, they fell for his plan to put a border in the Irish Sea. That's when they had real influence and didn't use it.

“Now, instead of being in control of events, they are at the mercy of events.”

The latest of a series of bids to resurrect the assembly was again blocked by the DUP on Tuesday.

The recalled sitting was initiated by Sinn Fein in an effort to pass stalled organ donation laws for Northern Ireland.

The DUP branded the move a stunt and insisted the law could be passed by the UK government at Westminster instead.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill said the DUP needed to stop “holding the public to ransom”.

“There's certainly a lot of increased speculation around the proposed deal,” she told reporters in Coalisland last night.