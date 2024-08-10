Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The complaint, made by a member who is also TUV Vice Chairman, comes after BBC’s Good Morning Ulster (GMU) interviewed the Apprentice Boys of Derry (ABOD) leader, Governor Graeme Stenhouse.

The annual Apprentice Boys ‘Relief of Derry’ parade, including pageantry, reenactments and and religious services, take place in Londonderry today (Saturday) - involving some 12,000 people.

The day commemorates the rescue of the city from a 105 day siege by King James II in 1689.

Canon fire under the watchful eyes of Governor Walker during the Pageant which tells the story of the Siege of Londonderry. The renactment is part of the annual Relief of Derry commemorations which take place in the city every summer. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com.

The events were remembered in song, dance, drama and lectures all this week as part of the 26th Maiden City Festival.

Reviewing the festival and parade on air on Friday, a BBC presenter put it to Mr Stenhouse that it had been "a difficult" week due to immigration protests and counter protests and asked if he was "relieved" that there was no trouble in Belfast on Thursday night - and that the parade could therefore “take place without that shadow hanging over all of it?"

Mr Stenhouse replied that the disorder in Belfast "truly has nothing to do with us".

The BBC then asked if it was important that "people who come from some of those communities who have been targeted in that violence... have involvement in what you're organizing?"

Mr Stenhouse replied that "our doors have always been open to anybody who wants to come".

However TUV vice chairman and East Londonderry spokesman Councillor Allister Kyle described the interview as "disgraceful".

He is past President and sitting Treasurer of Dunseverick Mitchelburne ABOD Club in Bushmills.

“It was disgraceful to try and link the riots in Belfast to what has been a very peaceful and enjoyable maiden city festival this week," he said.

"Earlier this week a Republican rap group which built a career on glorifying IRA terrorism was presented by GMU as an outfit calling for cross community use of the Irish language. By contrast the Derry Day celebrations, which have long been held up as a model for others to follow, was linked by the BBC to protests which have nothing to do with it.”

A BBC spokesperson responded: “We think this interview was useful and informative.”

