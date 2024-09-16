Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision by the Parades Commission yesterday to allow the Orange Order to parade along the Crumlin Road has been welcomed by unionists - despite protests by a local residents group.

The Parades Commission published the decision yesterday, describing a “carefully considered and finely balanced judgment” and a “fair balance between the needs of the community and the rights of the individual”.

The parade, to mark Orange Heritage Week, is set to take place on Saturday morning, moving from the junction of Woodvale Parade and Woodvale Road along the Crumlin Road to Ligoniel Orange Hall.

Orange parades have been allowed to proceed along the road passing the Ardoyne shops on the morning of July 12 each year, but not allowed to stage a return parade in the evening.

An Orange Order parade makes its way along the Crumlin Road towards the Ardoyne shops in Belfast as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations this summer. Photo: PA, Brian Lawless.

Some 150 participants, including one band, have been notified as taking part in the parade on Saturday.

No music or drumbeats are permitted as it passes the Ardoyne shops.

In its ruling, the commission said it did not receive evidence “it would result in disorder or any significant disruption to life in the community”.

TUV deputy leader Court councillor Ron McDowell welcomed the decision.

“Having been involved with the Orange on this issue, I welcome the common sense decision by the Parades Commission," he said.