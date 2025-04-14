Arise Sir Rory? Calls for golfing superstar McIlroy to be Knighted after historic Masters win

The Co Down golfer ended an 11-year major drought by beating Justin Rose in a playoff to win the 89th Masters at Augusta and complete the career grand slam. McIlroy is the first European player to have won all four major titles, joining an elite club populated by greats of the sport Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Pictured here playing at Pinehurst Resort. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

​Calls are growing for Rory McIlroy to be knighted following his historic US Masters win in Augusta – where he became only the only the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam.

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt has called for King Charles to knight Rory McIlroy in recognition of his achievements – a call echoed by the MP for the golfer’s hometown of Holywood.

There are also growing calls for an official homecoming – something Jim Allister says could inspire future generations.

The First and deputy First Ministers have led congratulations for Northern Ireland’s golfing superstar.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was “absolutely delighted” for McIlroy.

“This is an incredible achievement and he truly has made Northern Ireland proud of the international stage,” she posted.

“The way he held his nerve to win it and finally get the green jacket, and to complete the career Grand Slam is remarkable”.

The DUP politician said she was already looking forward to seeing McIlroy on home fairways in the summer when the Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland .

“The reception when he steps onto the first tee at Royal Portrush in July will be incredible” she said.

“Hopefully he can give the home fans plenty to cheer as he bids to win a second Open Championship”.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Holywood golfer's “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport's greatest.

“This is a huge moment in sporting history, and one that has filled everyone back home with great pride and that will undoubtedly inspire future generations to chase their dreams,” she posted on social media platform X.

“Enjoy the well-deserved celebrations, Rory!”

Ulster Unionist Leader, Mike Nesbitt, says His Majesty King Charles III should knight Rory McIlroy in recognition of his career Grand Slam after McIlroy made history by becoming only the sixth male golfer to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters.

Mike Nesbitt MLA said, “For a country the size of Northern Ireland, it is remarkable how many sports people have become icons in their fields. Think George Best, Mike Gibson, and Mary Peters, to name just three.

“Rory McIlroy has just trumped all of them and with the Grand Slam monkey off his back, looks set for even more success.

“This universally popular figure deserves the highest praise the nation can bestow, and a knighthood is just that.”

TUV leader Jim Allister has called on Stormont to ensure a “suitable homecoming celebration” to inspire future generations.

The North Antrim MP said: “Rory McIlroy’s dramatic victory at the Masters is a remarkable sporting achievement. In securing the grand slam of golfing titles, Rory has written himself into the sporting history books.

“This is an achievement of which he, of course, will be personally, deeply proud and, because he has never forgotten his Holywood roots, it is something the people of Northern Ireland will feel they can celebrate along with him.

“Given that only a handful of golfers in the world have ever achieved this feat, attention will now turn to how the success will be marked.

“There is an onus on Stormont to ensure that there is a suitable homecoming celebration for Rory and that his sporting success is capitalised on in such a way so as to inspire local young people to emulate his success.”

Former Ulster Unionist MLA and Stormont minister Danny Kennedy has also called for the golfing star to be knighted. Posting on X Mr Kennedy said: “Surely it has to be Sir Rory McIlroy. Fantastic ambassador for Northern Ireland. Just awesome”.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn has offered his “huge congratulations” to McIlroy.

There have also been congratulations from political figures south of the border. Irish premier Micheal Martin described the win as “epic”.

The Taoiseach said: “A finish for the ages at Augusta to win The Masters and complete a richly-deserved career Grand Slam. Epic achievement by one of golf's greatest talents”.