Arise Sir Rory? Northern Ireland's sports minister joins calls for golfing superstar McIlroy to be Knighted after historic Masters win

The Co Down golfer ended an 11-year major drought by beating Justin Rose in a playoff to win the 89th Masters at Augusta and complete the career grand slam. McIlroy is the first European player to have won all four major titles, joining an elite club populated by greats of the sport Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Pictured here playing at Pinehurst Resort. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Northern Ireland’s sports minister says a Knighthood would be a “fitting tribute” to Rory McIlroys historic Masters victory – as he becomes the first ever player from the UK or Europe ever to complete the grand slam.

Gordon Lyons has also pledged to speak to the Holywood golfer about how to celebrate his win – and says it should be something that everyone in Northern Ireland “can buy into”.

There have been growing calls for Rory McIlroy to receive an honour from King Charles following his historic win in Augusta.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt called for the honour in recognition for the Holywood man’s achievements – a call echoed by the MP for the golfer’s hometown of Holywood.

Jim Allister says a “fitting” homecoming could inspire future generations – an idea that has been backed by Minister Lyons. He told the News Letter: “I think it's really important that we do properly recognise and celebrate this incredible achievement. It truly is incredible.

“I think that it's a source of huge pride and celebration for people right across Northern Ireland. Rory has always brought people together, and I think you'll find people from all parts of Northern Ireland recognise and celebrate his win.

“As Minister for Sport, I want to do everything that I can to make sure that we do properly acknowledge his success”.

He said he would consult with Ards and North Down council and Holywood Golf Club “in conjunction with with Rory” to make sure there is a “celebration that's fitting for this incredible sporting achievement”.

On calls for the golfer to receive a Knighthood, the minister said it “would be a fitting tribute, not just to his win last night, but to everything that he has achieved over the last number of years. Not just for his excellence in the sporting field, but what he has done for Northern Ireland and golf in Northern Ireland in particular”.

The First and deputy First Ministers have led congratulations for Northern Ireland’s golfing superstar. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was “absolutely delighted” for McIlroy.

“This is an incredible achievement and he truly has made Northern Ireland proud of the international stage,” she posted.

“The way he held his nerve to win it and finally get the green jacket, and to complete the career Grand Slam is remarkable”.

The DUP politician said she was already looking forward to seeing McIlroy on home fairways in the summer when the Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland .

“The reception when he steps onto the first tee at Royal Portrush in July will be incredible” she said.

“Hopefully he can give the home fans plenty to cheer as he bids to win a second Open Championship”.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Holywood golfer's “incredible” triumph placed him among the sport's greatest, adding: “Enjoy the well-deserved celebrations, Rory!”

Mike Nesbitt MLA said, “For a country the size of Northern Ireland, it is remarkable how many sports people have become icons in their fields. Think George Best, Mike Gibson, and Mary Peters, to name just three.

“Rory McIlroy has just trumped all of them and with the Grand Slam monkey off his back, looks set for even more success.

“This universally popular figure deserves the highest praise the nation can bestow, and a knighthood is just that.”

TUV leader Jim Allister has called on Stormont to ensure a “suitable homecoming celebration” to inspire future generations.

The North Antrim MP said: “Rory McIlroy’s dramatic victory at the Masters is a remarkable sporting achievement. In securing the grand slam of golfing titles, Rory has written himself into the sporting history books.

“This is an achievement of which he, of course, will be personally, deeply proud and, because he has never forgotten his Holywood roots, it is something the people of Northern Ireland will feel they can celebrate along with him.

“Given that only a handful of golfers in the world have ever achieved this feat, attention will now turn to how the success will be marked.

