Former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Baroness Arlene Foster, currently appears on GB News for an hour on Fridays, but will now become a regular presenter across the channel’s programming throughout the week.

She will also start making documentaries under the GB News Investigates brand. Her first programme, a look at the role of faith in politics, will broadcast later this year.

Arlene will lead coverage of Twelfth of July Parades in NI after GB News announced today that it would deliver live broadcasting the event again this year.

GB News is to expand the role of former DUP leader and First Minister, Baroness Arlene Foster.

The channel stepped in last year after the BBC dropped its long-running live coverage.

Arlene said she was delighted at the opportunity to inject a more frequent Northern Irish perspective into all debates and news stories at GB News.

“As recent events have shown, Northern Ireland is absolutely critical to the political landscape and future of the UK,” she said.

“It’s vital that Northern Irish voices are always heard, not just on stories about NI, but in every political discussion coming out of Westminster.”

Editorial Director Michael Booker said: “Arlene’s wisdom and foresight about NI is unparalleled when it comes to any analysis of UK politics. It will be great to hear more from her throughout all our programming.”

GB News is expanding politics with several new programmes and appointments to be announced soon. Recent hires include Head of Politics Christopher Hope, new Sunday presenter Camilla Tominey, and former Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

