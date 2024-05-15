Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arlene Foster is now being interrogated at the UK Covid inquiry.

In contrast to yesterday’s witness, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill, she began her testimony with an oath on The Bible, before being presented with the same questions her former Executive counterpart had faced a day earlier.

Firstly, she was asked whether she had provided “the leadership they [the people of Northern Ireland] deserved” during the pandemic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her answer is starkly different from Ms O’Neill who, when asked the same question at day earlier (do you think you gave NI the leadership it deserved?) had said: “Yes, I do.”

Arlene Foster at today's inquiry

Mrs Foster responded: “I have to say, my lady, it was probably the most difficult period of my political career… it was the most challenging and difficult time – and I have had some difficult times.

“… I certainly tried to do the best for the people of Northern Ireland, recognising that I was First Minister at the time.”

The answer did not satisfy inquiry barrister Clair Dobbin, who had grilled Ms O’Neill with the same cold and methodical demeanour one day earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The question was a simple one, baroness Foster – it’s whether or not you and your colleagues gave the people of Northern Ireland the leadership that they deserved during the panedemic.”

Mrs Foster replied that this was “a subjective question… I can only answer it form my own perspective and I certainly gave as much as I could during the time I was in that position.”

Ms Dobbin tried one more time: “So baroness Foster is it your position that you did give the people of Northern Ireland the leadership they deserved?”

Baroness Foster replied: “My position is that people will have particular views [on that]… I’m sure those views will be varying views. From my perspective I gave the leadership I felt was needed at that time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday Ms O’Neill had been grilled about her attendance at the Bobby Storey funeral, and had told the inquiry: “I am sorry for going – and I’m sorry for the hurt that has been caused.”

But she also went on to maintain: "I do believe that I did lead from the front the whole way through the pandemic… apart from this one time I do believe my leadership was strong”.

You can read the News Letter’s whole blow-by-blow account of the hearing at this link:

‘POLITICS AT ITS WORST’

A series of text messages from Dr Michael McBride (the Chief Medical Officer) from November 2020 were put to Mrs Foster, including one in which he said – apparently in reference to Executive politicians – that they should “hang their head in shame” over their Covid response, and another complaining of “politics at its worst”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She replied that “the Chief Medical Officer, like all of us, was exhausted by that stage”.

She added: “It saddens me greatly to see those text messages and actually it brings me back to what we were going through at that particular point in time – and it was an incredibly difficult point we’d reached, because the context of those messages is very critically important.

"I think to get the context we have to go back to September, October – people not actually abiding by the regulations, people tired, people fatigued by the regulations, people looking to the example unfortunately from some of the Sinn Fein ministers breaching the regulations…

"We’d reached a point where people were not listening as well as when they listened back in March / April time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about who bears responsibility for what happened during the first wave, she said it was “the virus”.

"Nobody had any appreciation of the scale of what was coming towards us,” she said.

"In mid-March at the meeting we had with RoI ministers, in those minutes, you can see our Chief Medical Officer saying that he felt the peak was around 14 weeks [3.5 months] from then.

"So wrongly – and I say absolutely wrongly – we felt we had time. And we didn’t have time.”

She was pressed whether she “bears any responsibility for the outcomes in NI during the first wave of the pandemic?”

"Yes, of course I accept responsibility,” she replied.