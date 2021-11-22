Arlene Foster joins board of Co-operation Ireland

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The former First Minister and DUP leader said she is looking forward to working with the chairman and other board members on a voluntary basis.

“I have long admired the work carried out by Co-operation Ireland and am delighted to be joining the board.

“I strongly believe in engagement, discussion and debate and look forward to working with the chairman and my fellow board members as we try and chart the way through challenging times,” Mrs Foster said.

Board chairman Dr Christopher Moran said Mrs Foster will be “of great assistance” to the work of the cross-border organisation.

“I have worked with Arlene on behalf of Co-operation Ireland throughout her time as a Minister and First Minister at Stormont. Arlene will be of great assistance to Co-operation Ireland in the resolution of issues that lie ahead in order to fulfil Co-operation Ireland’s mission, aims and objectives.”