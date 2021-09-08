Arlene Foster to step down from Stormont role
Arlene Foster is to step down from her MLA role before the end of the month.
The former first minister, who represents the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, said the process to select her successor has already begun, it has been reported.
Former DUP press officer Deborah Erskine is being tipped as the most likely co-option choice to take Mr Foster’s Stormont seat.
Ms Erskine is a councillor on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.
Mrs Foster was replaced as party leader by Edwin Poots in June this year, however, he stepped aside after just 21 days to be replaced by current leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.