Arlene Foster to step down from Stormont role

The former first minister, who represents the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, said the process to select her successor has already begun, it has been reported.

Former DUP press officer Deborah Erskine is being tipped as the most likely co-option choice to take Mr Foster’s Stormont seat.

Ms Erskine is a councillor on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Arlene Foster. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye