Arlene Foster’s ‘lovely lunch’ as DUP disarray intensifies

Mrs Foster posted a message on Twitter just before 2.30pm on Thursday, not long after Edwin Poots resisted a party revolt to nominate Paul Givan as her replacement as First Minister.

The DUP appears to be in internal disarray after a sizable majority of its elected representatives voted against the new party leader’s decision to nominate a first minister today.

A significant majority of MLAs and MPs voted against Mr Poots’ decision to reconstitute the powersharing Executive with Sinn Fein in a bruising internal meeting just minutes before the process for nominating Stormont’s leaders began downstairs in the chamber of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Foster tweeted: “Just had a lovely lunch @DeanesAtQueens with a good friend. It’s great hospitality is open again- Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon. #ProudofNI”

Alliance leader Naomi Long replied: “I know you always hated Twitter, Arlene, but I have to say, you’re a natural at it. Enjoy a well earned break.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe