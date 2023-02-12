Councillor Catherine Nelson claims the sexist remarks were made towards her by UUP councillor Kyle Savage during a debate on a motion calling for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to create a lasting tribute to the role the women of the UDR played in the defeat of terrorism in Northern Ireland.

The motion brought forward by UUP Alderman, Glenn Barr, and seconded by his party colleague Alderman Ian Burns was heard at the council’s monthly meeting on Monday, January 30.

Outlining Sinn Fein’s opposition, Councillor Nelson said: “It is blatant electioneering from a party so numbered in its days that it is deeply seeking to find relevance. There is absolutely nothing to celebrate in a regiment that is so discredited that even the British government was forced to disband it.

UUP Councillor Kyle Savage

In response, Councillor Savage said: “I suppose just to quickly respond to that little tantrum that Cllr Nelson had there in her response, I speak as a son of a proud member of the Ulster Defence Regiment.

“He served this country well,” he said.

Councillor Savage said the Sinn Fein representative needed to look at her history. He said the Ulster Defence Regiment was formed to fight terrorism created by Sinn Fein’s “cohorts”.

Cllr Nelson immediately asked Cllr Savage to “reflect on the sexism he just displayed in the chamber” and warned if an apology was not forthcoming she would be making an official complaint to the ombudsman.

Sinn Fein Councillor Catherine Nelson

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week, Cllr Nelson confirmed she had not received an apology and said “a complaint will be lodged”.

Councillor Savage said he would not be apologising and was unclear as to what was sexist about his remarks.

“I’m not apologising, I don’t see what is sexist about a tantrum,” he said. “What saddens me is the accusation she made. She mentioned paramilitary involvement in the UDR and I take that as a grave insult. I think she needs to reflect on the language she is using.