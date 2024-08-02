​ Armagh GAA All-Ireland win: Public will ‘expect action to be taken’ if law broken, says DUP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The chief constable’s acknowledgement that the officers who joined the GAA fans’ celebrations in Camlough last Sunday did not act “professionally or independently” has been welcomed by the DUP.

Keith Buchanan, who represents the party on the Northern Ireland Policing Board, described the scenes in the Co Armagh village as “unacceptable”.

On Sunday evening, videos circulated online showed two PSNI vehicles being driven in a manner described by Jon Boutcher on Thursday as “irresponsible”.

The chief constable also told a meeting of the Policing Board that he did not support what is his officers did.​

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan speaks during a meeting of the NI Policing Board in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Responding to those comments, Mr Buchanan said: “The scenes on Sunday night in Camlough were unacceptable and I am pleased that the chief constable has since recognised that the behaviour of his officers lacked professionalism and impartiality.

“Jon Boutcher has been keen to stress that no officer will be sacked, suspended or relocated.

“However, if those involved are found to have either broken the law or breached the PSNI Code of Ethics, then the public will rightly expect action to be taken.”

Mr Buchanan added: “There can be no double standard in how allegations of careless and dangerous driving are dealt with.

“Those who uphold the law are equally subject to it. None of this should be swept under the carpet.”

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister said: “The contrast between how the PSNI treated two probationary constables after the Ormeau Road incident and how those who brought the police service into disrepute in Camlough, is striking and telling.

“In this incident the officer at the centre of the controversy has many years experience, presumably holds advanced driving qualifications, knows that his Code of Ethics requires independence and yet continues on duty while an internal process proceeds.”

Mr Allister added: “Whether that process has any credible outcome or whether ‘political’ considerations tame it, remains to be seen.