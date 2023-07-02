Armed Forces Day 2024 to go ahead in Newtownabbey despite Sinn Fein queries over costs

The council has received confirmation from the Reserve Forces and Cadets’ Association for Northern Ireland (RFCA NI) that the council’s bid to host the event in 2024 has been successful.

It is proposed the event will take place at Hazelbank Park and Jordanstown Loughshore Park, in Newtownabbey, on Saturday June 22.

The event is held annually to celebrate the service of personnel in the British Armed Forces, past and present.

A previous Armed Forces Day parade in Banbridge - Sinn Fein has queried the cost of next year's event in Newtownabbey

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council this week Ulster Unionist Alderman Mark Cosgrove said: “I an delighted that we have been successful in our bid. It is very prestigious. It has got a good economic benefit. The borough has a close working relationship with the armed forces.”

Party colleague Councillor Robert Foster said: “It will be an opportunity to showcase the new Coronation Garden. To have this in our borough is phenomenal. It will be an event to remember.”

But Sinn Fein Cllr Michael Goodman said: “There does not seem to be any details in terms of what the £80k is going to be spent on.”

Cllr Goodman pointed out the council would not accept a funding application from a community organisation without a “detailed budget” behind it.

He requested an outline budget with figures for potential expenditure as soon as possible adding that “in terms of good governance, it is not acceptable to give this budget of £80k without a detailed budget”.

Ulster Unionist Ald Paul Michael BEM commented: “If it is anything like the one held in 2016. then we are looking forward to a very good day,

The council’s Veterans’ Champion Glengormley DUP Cllr Alison Bennington described the Armed Forces Day held by Mid and East Antrin Borough Council in Larne earlier this month as “amazing”.

She described the visitor numbers as “phenomenal”. “It is a family fun day for everyone.”

Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell said: “I support this but I think it is a bit ironic that Cllr Goodman is talking about a schedule detail.”

Ald Campbell commented that previously Sinn Fein had been talking about spending £45k on an Easter Rising commemoration event. He went on to say he did not recall a schedule setting out any costings.

Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue remarked: “As a party, we did not have any funding for commemoration of 1916.”

