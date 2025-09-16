Army jobs row: First Minister offended by everything and ashamed of nothing, says DUP MLA

First Minister Michelle O'Neill had previously told DUP leader Gavin Robinson to 'butt out' of a row over the army being banned from a council-run jobs fair in Londonderry.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been accused of being “offended by everything and ashamed of nothing”, after a row over the Armed Forces presence at a Londonderry jobs fair.

In a meeting of the Assembly today (16th), DUP MLA Gary Middleton criticised Ms O’Neill after the Army withdrew from the event following opposition by Sinn Fein, SDLP and independent councillors.

A political row exploded in advance of the event, with Sinn Fein and SDLP councillors lashing out at the idea of the army having a stall at the event. The day before it took place the Ministry of Defence confirmed the military would not appear, stating officials were “disappointed that the British Army will not be allowed to join other organisations” at the fair.

In Stormont today, Mr Middleton said that he decided to raise the topic after multiple people of all political persuasions across his community reached out to him “sharing their frustration and disappointment at the position taken”.

An army passing out parade. Today's comments came during a continuing row over the British Army being barred from a Londonderry jobs fair after objections from nationalist councillors. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA

He said: “This was blatant discrimination and bigotry, a shameful act towards those who wanted to apply for jobs, who wanted to engage with representatives within those sectors.

“This is now what we have come to expect from this First Minister for all, offended by everything, ashamed of nothing, happy to attend the commemoration and glorification of Republican terrorists, but unwilling to allow their Unionist neighbours to seek job opportunities in the Armed Forces sector.

“Happy to go after our Armed Forces and those who sought to protect our communities, but tells us there was no alternative to violence. A First Minister who seeks to make the rules but is happy to not apply them to herself. Happy to meet with those who share her political outlook.”

As the battle raged over the jobs fair last week, which took place without the army there, DUP leader Gavin Robinson branded the situation “a failure of leadership” in nationalism and republicanism.

Accusing nationalist councillors in Londonderry of acting out of prejudice and discriminatory attitudes in bringing in the ban, the East Belfast MP stated Communities Minister Gordon Lyons will refuse applications for money for similar Derry City and Strabane Council events in future.

Following Mr Robinson’s comments, Ms O’Neill said that Derry City and Strabane District Council should be respected, and the right decision had been made and, in an interview with the BBC, told him to “butt out”.

Mr Middleton today added: “Sadly, that will be a surprise for some, but it’s not a surprise for people on these benches when we hear the words ‘butt out’. Many know that it also means ‘Brits out’.

“This is because of the actions of Sinn Fein and their SDLP colleagues across our local government. No respect, no understanding, and indeed, no thought for their unionist neighbours. We are not only seeing the re-writing of history. We are seeing the re-writing of the present.

“It is time to show leadership. Accept that the idea of a new Ireland is in absolute tatters. Unionism is not butting out. Unionism is not going away.”