There have been calls for arrests and prosecutions after a 40-strong mob, many of them masked, staged a demonstration outside Naomi Long’s family home.

The Justice Minister said the incident, which protesters reportedly livestreamed on social media, crossed a line into “bullying and intimidation”, adding it was “threatening and wholly unacceptable”.

Her husband, Belfast councillor Michael Long, stated that in 25 years in politics “no one has protested at our house” – and said that for the first time in 12 years, a police car had to sit on guard overnight in case of attack.

Politicians have roundly condemned the incident, with UUP leader Mike Nesbitt calling for the protesters to be hauled before the courts.

Stating he’s “shocked, horrified and depressed” by the incident, the Health Minister stated: “We live in a democracy. In a democracy, you will see things you don’t like. You’ll hear things you don’t agree with. You’ll be upset by decisions politicians make.

“There are acceptable ways to express your opposition. Intimidation is not one of them. I hope the PSNI have gathered enough evidence to lead to prosecution.”

Posting on social media site X, formerly Twitter, Mrs Long stated: “Over the last 25 years I’ve been in front-line politics, I’ve engaged with people from all backgrounds and perspectives. I’ve been open to debating and discussing issues, whether we agreed or not.

“Turning up as a mob, some in masks, at my home just isn’t on.

“That line was crossed last night. It isn’t engagement and it isn’t legitimate protest to turn up at my home, disrupt my neighbours, my family and place pressure on police.”