Article with comments from Pat Cullen praising King Charles disappears from the Royal College of Nursing website

​An article featuring praise for King Charles from the former RCN boss Pat Cullen disappeared from the trade union’s website yesterday afternoon, and reappeared after the News Letter asked why it had been removed.

The Royal College of Nursing has not explained why it was not available.​ The story included a photo of a smiling Ms Cullen reading a letter from the monarch, and expressing the RCN’s deep gratitude to “His Majesty for demonstrating his support” to the organisation.

The former general secretary was quoted in the article as saying: “This is such fantastic news for our members and for the College. We are deeply grateful to His Majesty for demonstrating his support and appreciation for the nursing profession by continuing our long connection with the royal family.

“We look forward to working with His Majesty and with his support and backing, continue to elevate the voice of nursing.”

Screenshot of an article which disappeared from the Royal College of Nursing website, showing Sinn Fein election candidate Pat Cullen smiling as she reads a letter from Buckingham Palace.

The article says: “On reading the acceptance letter from Buckingham Palace, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Professor Pat Cullen was thrilled that the College’s patronage will continue from the head of the royal family.”

The article was live at 1pm yesterday, before disappearing. The News Letter contacted the RCN at 3.40pm asking why, and by 6pm the article was restored. Other articles had remained online.

The RCN did not respond.

Anyone trying to access the piece yesterday afternoon saw a message saying ‘Page not Found. Sorry, we can't find the page you were looking for’.

King Charles III (left) and Queen Camilla react during the King George V Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire. Picture date: Thursday June 20, 2024.

The RCN, along with a number of selected organisations across the UK, was “granted patronage to mark the first anniversary of the King’s coronation”, according to article on its website.

Sinn Fein, for whom Pat Cullen is seeking election, has met a number of high-profile royals in recent years – including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the current King.

However, the party is more sensitive about recognising the monarchy formally in government.

For example, the Executive Office recently made no mention of the monarch in a press release about the King’s Birthday Honours, and declined to explain the omission when asked by the News Letter.