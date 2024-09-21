Soon after taking over the post, Gavin Robinson announced the party's pledge to seek an end to EU law and the sea border it creates. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

It was the issue that collapsed government for two years and caused ructions within the DUP, but as the party faithful meet for the annual conference this weekend, the increasingly wide-ranging impact of the Protocol – and broken pledges in the party’s deal with the government – are unlikely to be the focus.

​The day after long-running and chaotic attempts to implement an Irish Sea trade border were delayed, Northern Ireland’s highest court has now confirmed that EU rights under the Windsor Framework trump domestic UK law when the two clash.

Meanwhile, the NI Equality Commission – the body charged with upholding human rights law here – has made clear that EU rights enshrined in the Protocol must be considered at the earliest possible stage in all UK and local laws and policies.

The emerging legal reality of the Windsor Framework is now clearly at odds with the claim in the Safeguarding the Union deal that “the vast majority of public policy is entirely untouched by it”.

On the trade front, attempts to implement the internal UK frontier and introduce new protections for Northern Ireland have been further delayed.

Amid all this, DUP members will meet for the annual party conference on Saturday – with many still frustrated at the lack of emphasis on dismantling the deal which has hived Northern Ireland off from Great Britain in these two key areas.

What the party can do about it – particularly with a new government committed to implementing the deal – is limited. But the issue was deemed so important this time last year that the DUP was keeping local government down over it, as it sought concessions.

Former allies in the anti-protocol cause believe the party surrendered its leverage over the government and Brussels when it chose to return to Stormont earlier this year without any fundamental changes to either the trade arrangements or the swathes of EU rights laws that now determine what the government can and cannot enact here.

This week, plans which were supposed to smooth the process of sending parcels to Great Britain were delayed until next year with HMRC concerned about implementing the changes ahead of Christmas.

And a pledge by the previous government to introduce UK-wide meat and dairy labelling to stop suppliers pulling out of Northern Ireland have reportedly been delayed amid concerns from businesses in GB about costs to both industry and consumers.

That was a key pledge in the DUP-Tory Safeguarding the Union deal which promised that “labelling requirements on agrifood products are applied across the UK... to ensure no incentive arises for businesses to avoid placing goods on the Northern Ireland market”.

And in Belfast’s Court of Appeal a government challenge to a previous protocol ruling was dismissed. It had sought to clarify the legal implications of the Windsor Framework in Northern Ireland.

The framework commits to protect the human rights entitlements provided for in the Belfast Agreement and retains certain EU rights. The High Court had found that the Legacy Act breached that commitment.

The original ruling on the amnesty law said that two parts of the legislation are “incompatible with… article 2 of the Windsor Framework and should be disapplied”.

The ramifications of Northern Ireland being the only part of the UK to retain EU rights are now becoming clearer.

Earlier this month, the head of Northern Ireland’s Equality Commission warned that the government must do more to ensure that UK law in Northern Ireland is compliant with EU rights guaranteed under Article 2 of the Windsor deal.

Chief Commissioner Geraldine McGahey said that the UK Government and the NI Executive “must further embed Article 2 consideration into policymaking at the earliest possible stage”.

She said that “there has been insufficient consideration given to Article 2 compliance in relation to government bills that impact on Northern Ireland” – and the statutory body is pushing government to ensure that happens.

Senior figures in the DUP say they warned Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the potentially huge ramifications of the EU rights guaranteed by Windsor Framework on Northern Ireland – but were dismissed.

