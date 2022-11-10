British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits the Advanced Technology centre at The Fylde College on November 10, 2022 in Blackpool, England. The prime minister, who visited the college to see the technical training helping to get young people into high skilled jobs, made the trip ahead of the British-Irish Council summit this afternoon. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Due to the political situation at Stormont, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is understood to be the only person representing Northern Ireland at the meeting which takes place in Blackpool today and continues tomorrow. Ahead of the summit the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with the Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Ahead of the meeting DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called for a return to the principle of consensus and cross community support in order to see the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey said: “As the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach meet in Blackpool there should be a recommitment to the key issue of consensus and the need for cross-community support in Northern Ireland. If the main aim of both the UK and the EU is to protect the Belfast Agreement then any solution must be built on that key foundation upon which the Agreement itself is based.

“Increasingly we hear some parties in Northern Ireland claim to uphold the Agreement on one hand whilst on the other they seek to exclude and sideline unionism. Notably, the desire to exclude one political tradition was not expressed by these same parties at any point during the three years that Sinn Fein prevented the formation of an Executive.

“The DUP has set out seven tests by which new arrangements will be judged. These are not a unionist wish list, but are based on promises that have already been made to the people of Northern Ireland and that should be honoured. It is not too much to ask that the government stands over those promises.

“I hope the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach are as keen to see devolution restored as I am. That can only happen however when there is a stable foundation through the provision of cross-community consensus. Restoring Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and removing the barriers to trade created by the Protocol in a way that can receive unionist support will put that foundation in place.”

The Prime Minister’s attendance at the summit follows the announcement by the Secretary of State earlier this week that the Government will be introducing legislation to provide a short extension to the period for Executive formation.

Noting the disappointing absence of representation from Northern Ireland at the summit due to the collapse of the Executive, the Prime Minister highlighted the important role of the British-Irish Council in finding resolutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The British-Irish Council is a vital East-West body under the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, an agreement that I am deeply committed to. We all want to see power sharing restored as soon as possible. I’m determined to deliver that.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill commented: “Today the Taoiseach, British Prime Minister and heads of Government from the devolved administrations, Isle of Man and Channel Islands meet in Blackpool. There’ll be NO political representation from Stormont, because the DUP are preventing our voice from being heard, when it counts.”

The party’s president Mary Lou McDonald added: “Today the British-Irish Council brings Dublin, London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man together. These are the East/West arrangements of the GFA, yet Belfast will have no Ministers there, because the DUP are denying representation.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Prime Minister will attend, FM of Scotland and Wales will attend, Taoiseach will attend. They’ll have discussions about Northern Ireland. Guess who won’t be attending ... politicians from Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster Unionist councillor John Kyle said: “Rishi Sunak’s attendance at the British-Irish Council summit is an encouraging sign. Political will to deal with the Protocol problem has been noticeably missing until now.”

Seanad Spokesperson for Northern Ireland Senator Emer Currie: “Last time a PM attended the British Irish Council was 2007. Our BIPA report in Oct about the future and reset of British Irish relationship called for regular BICs with premiers and ministers and bi-annual BIIGC. It’s practical and necessary with loss of EU structures.”

TD Charlie Flanagan said: “Significant news that Rishi Sunak is the first British Prime Minister for 15 years to attend a meeting of the British Irish Council, a body established under the Good Friday Agreement. A welcome development and grounds for optimism in challenging times for our two islands.”

The British Irish Council comprises of representatives from the UK Government; Irish Government; Scottish Government; Northern Ireland Executive; Welsh Government; Isle of Man Government; Government of Jersey and Government of Guernsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established under the Belfast Agreement, the council’s aim is to "promote the harmonious and mutually beneficial development of the totality of relations among the peoples of these islands".

This will be the 38th summit and the first time a Conservative prime minister has attended.

Levelling up Secretary and Minister for Intergovernmental relations Michael Gove will represent the UK government at the summit’s plenary session tomorrow.

Mr Gove said: "The Prime Minister’s attendance at the British Irish Council is a signal of our intent to work positively with our Irish counterparts and colleagues from the Devolved Governments and Crown Dependencies across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad