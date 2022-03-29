Assembly elections: SDLP and TUV report intimidation on campaign trail

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said incidents targeting party election candidates were 'totally futile'

Reports of SDLP representatives being harassed on the streets of Belfast and Newtownards come as the TUV condemned the theft of their election material in the border town of Castlederg this week.

In west Belfast SDLP candidate Paul Doherty said he was approached by men in the Shankill area on Monday night and warned that he and his colleagues would not be welcome in the area.

Mr Doherty said the SDLP election team had to take their campaign materials with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the east of the city SDLP standard bearer Charlotte Carson had election posters set on fire on Monday night in Cyprus Avenue with the fire service having to deal with the blaze.

In Strangford the SDLP’s Conor Houston said he had more than 20 posters stolen in the Newtownards area at the end of last week.

TUV West Tyrone candidate Trevor Clarke, meanwhile, said several posters erected close to Edwards Primary School in Castlederg were stolen on Monday night.

Mr Clarke said: “Those involved were selective in their petty attempt to undermine the democratic process – the only other election posters in the vicinity, those belonging to Sinn Fein, were left untouched and undisturbed.”

The TUV representative added: “The element concerned is obviously fearful of what democracy may deliver in the Assembly election, in particular the possibility of an effective unionist voice being returned to represent the people of West Tyrone. Their unlawful interference won’t deter my campaign in the slightest.

“I await with interest the condemnation from across the political spectrum of this juvenile attack on democracy.”

Colum Eastwood, the SDLP leader, described the recent incidents involving the targeting of his party candidates as “totally futile”, adding that “we won’t back down”.

The Foyle MP said: “We have come under attack from violent thugs before. We have beaten them every time. We will beat them again.”

Mr Eastwood continued: “Some people want to make this election campaign a toxic race to the bottom on protocol and identity politics.