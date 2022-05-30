Assembly recall to elect Speaker ‘is another attempt at majority rule’, says DUP

Paul Givan said the Assembly recall was “another attempt at majority rule” while his colleague the former Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said it was a “distraction from the real problem of the Protocol”.

Emphasising that the DUP would not enter an Executive until the Protocol was dealt with, Mr Lyons said: “We don’t want to be in this position, but we have made more progress in two weeks than we made in the previous two years.

“It’s unfortunate that it has taken this step to bring the matter to a head.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted his party will not re-enter a power sharing administration until there are significant changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol

Mr Lyons pointed out that no elected unionist in the Assembly supported the Protocol.

Under the rules of devolution no Assembly business can take place following an election until a Speaker is elected. If no Speaker is elected then there can be no nomination for the post of First and Deputy First Minister.

Almost two weeks ago a move to nominate a Speaker failed because the DUP as the largest unionist party refused to support it.

Today the SDLP nominated veteran MLA Patsy McGlone while the UUP put forward Mike Nesbitt.

In the Assembly chamber today, Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said the DUP is engaged in a “stand-off with the public, not the European Union.”

Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister said the DUP’s move to once again block the election of a Speaker “stinks of egotism”.

The DUP is expected to maintain its position before the publication of legislation that will empower the British Government to overturn and alter elements of the Protocol unionists say are pushing Northern Ireland out of the UK internal market.