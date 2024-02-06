Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots addresses comment on 'cleaning Jim Allister's clock'
On BBC Radio Ulster yesterday Mr Poots – responding to a question about Mr Allister’s criticism of him in the chamber on Saturday – said: "I couldn't respond to that. Certainly he would have had his clock cleaned if I could have."
Raising a point of order Mr Allister said: "Given the dignity and expectations of your office, how was it compatible for you to publicly vent your desire to ‘clean my clock’ – which has the colloquial and indisputable meaning of indulging in physical violence. How is that compatible with the dignity of your office?”
Speaker Poots responded: “I think the member is being a little sensitive. We were in a debating chamber and the reference was in the import of the debating chamber. So Mr Allister had I had the opportunity to put you right, I would have put you right on that occasion, but I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. No other connotation should be taken from it, that would be entirely disingenuous or misleading. So that’s the situation.”
