Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Northern Ireland politicians expressed contrasting views yesterday after a bill to legalise euthanasia was introduced to the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater formally introduced the The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to MPs today. MPs are expected to debate and vote on it on 29 November.

The precise detail of the proposed legislation is not yet public. Ms Leadbeater would like to see a “time frame” on the diagnosis of patients, and said there must be both medical and judicial safeguarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vote in Westminster will apply only to England and Wales and not directly impact Northern Ireland.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater presenting Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Wednesday 16 October. Photo: PA

Today also saw the UK's top doctors sign an open letter saying legalising assisted dying should not undermine good end-of-life care and that medics should be free to decide whether to take part in any new service.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said in a statement: “We will resolutely oppose any efforts to legislate for so-called assisted dying.

"This is a dangerous path, and we cannot support measures that could coerce the sick, the elderly, or those in pain to end their lives or view themselves as a burden. We believe in compassionate care, dignity, and respect for life until its natural end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is even more important to protect those more vulnerable members of society who may look to assisted suicide as a way out. Assisted dying is also presented all too often as a simple and easy solution, and its introduction in any form will inevitably see the first demands to widen access regardless of any criteria put in place.”

However Green Party Councillor Barry McKee, from Bangor Co Down, welcomed the bill.

"I firmly believe that we need to change the law to bring Assisted Dying to these islands and I welcome the Choice at the End of Life Bill receiving its first reading at Parliament,” he said.

"We leave dying people to take matters into their own hands, with hundreds with a terminal illness estimated to take their own lives every year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded: "With bills passing through parliaments in Holyrood, Westminster and the Oireachtas the pressure will be on the Stormont Executive to ensure that residents in Northern Ireland aren’t the only ones left without autonomy and dignity in death."

Today also saw the the UK’s chief medical officers and their deputies for the four UK nations sign an open letter on the debate.

It was signed by England's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty; Professor Sir Michael McBride, CMO for Northern Ireland; Professor Sir Gregor Smith, CMO for Scotland; Professor Sir Frank Atherton, CMO for Wales and NHS England's national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis.