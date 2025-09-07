Attempts by to block a British Armed Forces jobs stand from Derry and Strabane Cross Border Job Fairs shows 'sheer hatred and bigotry' says UUP Councillor Derek Hussey.

The comments came after some members of the governance and strategic planning committee warned that such a stand could lead to protests.

Derry and Strabane Cross Border Job Fair is held annually by the Department for Communities (DfC) with council support and is due to take place on Tuesday, September 9, at the Foyle Arena.

It is an opportunity for people to “find job opportunities, chat with local employers from various sectors and improve employment prospects”, the council website states.

Director of Business and Culture, Stephen Gillespie, told members of September’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee in recent days that he had received multiple requests from the Department for Communities (DfC) for an armed forces stand at the Fair.

He clarified that council has never housed such a stand and that the summer recess meant that a motion couldn’t be ratified at full council before the Fair.

As a result he asked for a “steer” from councillors, to form the basis of an official response to DfC.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey some council members opposing the idea were displaying “sheer hatred and bigotry”.

“I’m extremely proud of the military history of my family,” he said. “What I’ve heard today from colleagues just tears the heart out of me.

“To think of folk who have had the courage to wear the uniform of constitutional forces of their country [could be treated] in such a way is disgraceful.”

In response, SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid said: “Your family has been part of the Armed Forces, that’s absolutely grand for your family, but if you think about the number of people here who have experienced such tragedy at the hands of the Armed Forces, it’s not right to make it personal.

“This is a jobs fair, I agree there would be a massive protest, [and] I know for a fact there would be people outside there.

“So if we’re …talking about driving economy and driving people into work and supporting people to get work, this would put people off. There’s no doubt about it.“

DUP councillor Chelsea Cooke said many local young people would welcome the prospect of joining the British Army.

"I know many young people who are proud of joining the British Army and various young people who need jobs, and this is one route," she said.

"We need to be respectful of them, and I welcome them to these opportunities."

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said the Fair was “not a place for British Military propaganda”.

He added: “The British Military has had a negative impact on this island over centuries, they’re not welcome on this island, and from our perspective they’re not welcome in any council event or venue.

In a statement to the BBC, the council said that “the steer” given by elected members would be communicated to DFC.

Speaking after the debate, Communities' Minister Gordon Lyons said the opposition by some councillors was born out of "hostility to the Army".