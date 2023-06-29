News you can trust since 1737
'Ballot box counts more than opinion polls on Northern Ireland Protocol': DUP

​ The views of the Northern Ireland electorate expressed at the ballot box are more important than opinion polls, the DUP has said in response to a survey showing a majority of people support the NI Protocol.
By Mark Rainey and PA
Published 29th Jun 2023, 18:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 18:47 BST
Lorries and goods being check at the Department of AgricultureLorries and goods being check at the Department of Agriculture
Gordon Lyons, the DUP’s EU exit spokesperson, made his comments in response to the results a poll conducted by researchers from Queen’s University Belfast.​

The report analysed poll data and found a majority (61%) currently see the protocol, with the Windsor Framework, as an appropriate means for managing the effects of Brexit on NI and 56% as overall “a good thing for Northern Ireland”.

However, a sizable minority remain opposed to the arrangements, with 34% disagreeing that it was good for the region.

Some 62% do not think that Brexit is overall “a good thing” for the UK. The same proportion of respondents believe the United Kingdom was wrong to leave the European Union.

Almost two-thirds of respondents (65%) agreed that the Windsor Framework, the Assembly and Executive should be restored and fully-functioning. Almost a third (30%) disagree.

The latest poll also shows almost three-quarters of respondents (73%) believe that particular arrangements for Northern Ireland are necessary to manage the impact of Brexit.

Mr Lyons said: "I look forward to seeing further detail about this online opinion poll but ultimately there was an election only a few weeks ago where people expressed their view at the ballot box.”

Mr Lyons his party wants to restore the NI Assembly “on a basis that unionists as well as nationalists can support,” but added: “We need stable and sustainable devolved government. Northern Ireland is a divided society. We must get the foundations right. Quick fixes without solid foundations will do a disservice to those trying to make the NI Assembly work.”

Mr Lyons went on to say: “Progress is only made in Northern Ireland based on consensus. Unionists and nationalists agreeing a way forward”.

The polls used in the report are conducted every four months during 2021-2023 by LucidTalk using its online NI Opinion Poll. The results are from a sample of 1,169 responses from June 9 to 12.

