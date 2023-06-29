'Ballot box counts more than opinion polls on Northern Ireland Protocol': DUP

Lorries and goods being check at the Department of Agriculture

Gordon Lyons, the DUP’s EU exit spokesperson, made his comments in response to the results a poll conducted by researchers from Queen’s University Belfast.​

The report analysed poll data and found a majority (61%) currently see the protocol, with the Windsor Framework, as an appropriate means for managing the effects of Brexit on NI and 56% as overall “a good thing for Northern Ireland”.

However, a sizable minority remain opposed to the arrangements, with 34% disagreeing that it was good for the region.

Some 62% do not think that Brexit is overall “a good thing” for the UK. The same proportion of respondents believe the United Kingdom was wrong to leave the European Union.

Almost two-thirds of respondents (65%) agreed that the Windsor Framework, the Assembly and Executive should be restored and fully-functioning. Almost a third (30%) disagree.

The latest poll also shows almost three-quarters of respondents (73%) believe that particular arrangements for Northern Ireland are necessary to manage the impact of Brexit.

Mr Lyons said: "I look forward to seeing further detail about this online opinion poll but ultimately there was an election only a few weeks ago where people expressed their view at the ballot box.”

Mr Lyons his party wants to restore the NI Assembly “on a basis that unionists as well as nationalists can support,” but added: “We need stable and sustainable devolved government. Northern Ireland is a divided society. We must get the foundations right. Quick fixes without solid foundations will do a disservice to those trying to make the NI Assembly work.”

Mr Lyons went on to say: “Progress is only made in Northern Ireland based on consensus. Unionists and nationalists agreeing a way forward”.