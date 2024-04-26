Ballyclare outdoor anti-protocol rally could be first of many in coming months, says Jamie Bryson

Ballyclare anti-protocol rally poster

There is an open invitation to members of the loyal orders and marching bands to take part in the rally in Ballyclare town centre on May 17.

Speakers due to attend include Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and TUV leader Jim Allister.

Mr Bryson has also been invited to address the gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media message, he said: "Grateful for the invitation to address this rally in Ballyclare next month alongside @CatharineHoey @JimAllister and honorary Ulsterman @benhabib6.

"It is important the campaign against the Irish Sea border continues with renewed vigour."

Ben Habib replied: "Looking forward to it Jamie."

Another protest meeting has been organised to take place at Killowen Orange Hall in Coleraine on June 7.

Dozens of protest rallies took place in predominantly unionist areas across Northern Ireland in 2022 in response to the post-Brexit trading arrangements agreed between the UK Government and the European Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP collapsed the NI Assembly in February 2022, only restoring the powersharing arrangements earlier this year when they said sufficient progress on addressing concerns had been made.

However, many unionists remain vehemently opposed to a 'business as usual' approach at Stormont while a trade barrier between Great Britain and Northern Ireland remains in place.

Mr Bryson said the next wave of protest activity will involve rallies being organised independently in each area with no central control.

He said the “unionist cause” has been damaged by the trade border between GB and NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These events have been organised by local Orange members, unionists and loyalists,” Mr Bryson told the News Letter.

"I am obviously very happy to attend and continue spreading the message about the damage inflicted by the Donaldson Deal which embedded the Irish Sea border and Protocol.