Ban Kneecap from Glastonbury, calls Allister - Allowing performance to go ahead would be a disgrace and against values of peace, TUV leader writes to festival organisers

TUV leader Jim Allister has written to the Glastonbury Festival, calling on organisers to axe Kneecap’s planned set at this year’s event.

The scandal-hit republican rappers are booked to play at June’s festival, by far the biggest date in the UK’s musical calendar. They’re meant to be taking to the stage on Saturday, a day headlined by two giants of the entertainment world – rock legend Neil Young and contemporary pop megastar Charli XCX.

But in his letter to Glastonbury, Mr Allister tells organisers offering a platform to Kneecap “stands wholly at odds with the values of tolerance, peace, and inclusivity which your festival claims to promote”.

The band – 30-year-old Naoise O Caireallain, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, 26, and JJ O Dochartaigh, aged 36 – have been heavily criticised for making anti-Israel statements during their set at a massive music festival in California this month.

Kneecap performing at Belfast's SSE Arena in 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Since then, video clips of them making inflammatory comments while onstage in London over the past couple of years have surfaced, both of which have been referred to counter-terrorism police to check if they could be evidence of law-breaking.

One clip, from 2023, shows a band member telling the crowd: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory, kill your local MP.”

The other, from 2024, appears to show Og O hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, saying “tiocfaidh ar la, up Hamas, up Hezbollah” while draped in a Hezbollah flag. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are proscribed organisations, making expressing support for them illegal.

Kneecap have already been axed from two prominent festivals in Germany in the wake of this month’s controversies, and booking agents in the US have dropped them.

North Antrim MP Jim Allister has joined an increasing choir of voices calling for Kneecap's set at this year's Glastonbury Festival to be scrapped.

North Antrim MP Mr Allister’s letter to Glastonbury, seen by the News Letter, has him express his “deep concern over the decision to host the group” at this year’s festival.

Pointing out their moniker is a reference to paramilitary violence in which civilians are shot through the knee, Mr Allister states: “Their choice of name alone is an affront to the countless victims maimed by terrorist brutality.

"However, the concerns go deeper. Kneecap has repeatedly glorified the actions of the Provisional IRA and promoted a narrative that seeks to romanticise a terrorist campaign which caused immense suffering across our United Kingdom.

"More recently, this group has been embroiled in fresh controversy — publicly advocating that people should “kill your local MP,” an utterly abhorrent incitement to political violence – [and making] inflammatory and deeply offensive comments about Israel, during a time when antisemitism and violent rhetoric against the Jewish community are a growing and serious concern.

Kneecap's JJ O'Dochartaigh, aka DJ Provai, sports his signature tricolour balaclava while holding up money outside Belfast High Court, after the trio won their legal challenge over a decision to refuse them a £14,250 funding award from the UK government in November 2024. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

"That Glastonbury would offer a platform to a group which glorifies terrorism, advocates the murder of elected representatives, and engages in inflammatory rhetoric against the state of Israel is nothing short of a disgrace.

"It is wholly unacceptable for a mainstream, UK-wide cultural event to be seen to endorse – even by implication – messages of political violence and terror glorification.”

The MP has joined an increasing choir of voices demanding the group be cut from Glastonbury’s line-up, with Labour MP David Taylor and the Campaign Against Antisemitism also calling for their set to be scrapped as the storm around the rap trio grows.