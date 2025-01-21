Bangor Castle: Call to save Grade A 19th century landmark for public after council owners float idea of turning it into a privately-run hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calls have gone out to save a 19th century landmark after the council that owns it suggested turning into a privately-run hotel.

Bangor Castle, which overlooks the seaside city and was once owned by the aristocratic Ward family of Irish nobility, is currently the headquarters of Ards and North Down Council.

But the council wants out, on Monday announcing that it plans to move City Hall to new offices slated to be built close to the city’s seafront in a planned £50m regeneration scheme.

Now a former councillor has called on the local authority to turn the Grade A listed building into a museum reflecting the intertwined history of Bangor and the Ward family, keeping it open to the public instead of handing it over to private operators.

Bangor Castle could be leased out to the private sector under new plans from the council that owns it. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland

“This is an iconic building for Bangor, known to generations,” he said. “It’s publicly owned and should be kept for everyone to enjoy.

"This should be a living building.”

Council officials have suggested turning the castle into a hotel, a facility for small businesses, or a “creative hub” and arts centre.

Mr Smith thinks the hotel is the most likely option, which would involve leasing long-term control of Bangor Castle to a private operator, though the council would keep the deeds to the site.

Former councillor Tom Smith wants to see Bangor Castle kept open to the public as a museum.

Says the former independent Unionist councillor: "Effectively, it would become private property.

"A hotel operator, particular a high-end one charging the kind of prices a Grade A listed building in that location could command, would want to have their own security arrangements and control of the grounds – and that means keeping people out.

"Would they seal off the gardens around the castle? They might want it as an option. A hotel could take a lot away from the people of Bangor.

"The public loves that building and its grounds, but we could see a situation where the only way they can experience it is by booking an expensive room.”

Once home to the aristocratic Ward family, the castle is currently used as Bangor City Hall. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland

Although the current building dates to the 1850s, there have been stately homes on the same hill overlooking Bangor as far back as the plantation of Ulster, more than 400 years ago.

The castle has been used to stage arts events such as poetry readings connected to a local literary festival and string quartet performances, while its its classic architecture and upper-crust interiors featuring stained-glass windows make it a popular wedding venue.

North Down Museum also lies in its grounds, and the council has confirmed there may not be room for it under some of the future options for the site.

Calling for Bangor Castle to be turned into one large museum, Mr Smith told the News Letter weddings and arts events could keep happening if it stays open to the public – but might be lost if the building passes into private hands as a hotel or business hub.

The council is also trying to work out what to do with North Down Museum, which sits in the castle grounds. Photo: Discover Northern Ireland

"That castle represents the history of the Ward family, and the history of Bangor itself,” he said. “With the right care, a museum reflecting that could become a tourist draw – and could still keep the use of it by outside groups as well.”