Bank of America declines to comment amid ongoing Sinn Fein silence over major jobs boost for Northern Ireland

A US bank set to create 1000 new jobs in Northern Ireland has declined to say whether it has had any dealings with the Sinn Fein finance minister over the plans – amid an ongoing silence from Caoimhe Archibald since the investment was announced a fortnight ago.

The jobs boost has been welcomed by the DUP, but deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met Bank of America representatives alone last week, after Sinn Fein ministers skipped the meeting.

The Department of Economy has not answered any questions from the News Letter about the investment, including whether Ms Archibald welcomed it.

One of the largest financial institutions in the United States, Bank of America has faced criticism from some left wing and pro-Palestine activists over dealings with Israeli companies. Such groups have opposed any business dealings with the middle eastern country over the ongoing war.

Sinn Fein did not respond when asked last week why the First Minister had not attended a meeting with the bank, and whether it was connected to the party’s stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley – who sits on Stormont’s economy committee has said the situation is “beyond ridiculous” – and has asked what it is Sinn Fein “dislike” about the investment.

He told the News Letter that the economy minister “has commented more about students arriving in Northern Ireland from Gaza to use our universities then a job announcement worth 1000 jobs and major investment” – questioning whether she had “misplaced priorities”.

“You would think the Sinn Féin Economy Minister, eager for positive investment stories in Northern Ireland and keen to demonstrate delivery, would be shouting about any form of investment from the rooftops.

“Yet all we have had is silence. Sinn Féin will have to answer: what is it about Bank of America’s investment that they dislike? And are there other potential investments that have failed to meet their approval and been lost to the Northern Ireland economy? The questions keep coming”, the Upper Bann MLA told the News Letter last week.

On Thursday, the News Letter asked the Department for Economy if minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomes the recent jobs announcement, and if she intends to meet with BoA to discuss their investment. This newspaper also asked why she did not meet with the bank during a visit to Stormont last week. The department did not respond.

The Bank of America was asked whether there been any communication with the Northern Ireland Department for Economy on the investment, and whether it met with any Sinn Fein politicians about the investment. The bank was also asked if the First Minister Michelle O’Neill provided any reason she was unable to attend a meeting at Stormont last week alongside the deputy First Minister.

A representative of the bank declined to comment.