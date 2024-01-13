Baroness Hoey challenges the Secretary of State to publish the 'deal' he's offered the DUP - and call an election
The peer also said she will table amendments in the Lords to compel the publication of any text – and force an election.
The former Labour minister told the News Letter: “The Secretary of State has recently ramped up his bullying and efforts to blackmail the unionist community into returning to Stormont to implement the Irish Sea border and accept second class citizenship for British citizens in Northern Ireland.
“The Secretary of State should publish his proposed deal – particularly the legal text – in order that it can be scrutinised to see whether it does what the Government will claim it does. If it leaves the Protocol and Framework in place, then plainly it will be little other than superficial window dressing.
“This should go hand in hand with calling an election and unionists can then give their verdict on any such deal. I am confident the unionist electorate will give an even stronger mandate to unionist representatives who are committed to standing firm until the Union is restored.
“Should the Secretary of State table any legislation to seek to extend the 18 January deadline, I will be tabling amendments in the House of
Lords to compel the publication of the legal texts said to accompany any deal, and the calling of an election.”
Her comments come after reports in the Belfast Telegraph that the government is threatening to publish the deal if the DUP doesn’t come to a decision by Thursday. The Northern Ireland Office said it does not comment on “unsubstantiated source quotes or speculation”. A spokesperson added: “It is a matter of public record that the deadline for an Executive to form is the end of the day on Thursday 18 January, after which the Secretary of State will fall under a legal duty to hold new elections at Stormont in the absence of devolved government."
