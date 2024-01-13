Kate Hoey has accused the Secretary of State of “bullying” and trying to blackmail the unionist community over the Irish Sea border – and says the legal text of any offer to the DUP should be published so that voters can make up their own minds.

The NIO has refused to comment on reports Secretary of State will publish his proposals for a deal with the DUP if the party doesn't return to Stormont before the January 18 deadline for an election. It also says there is a "legal duty" to hold new elections - a threat Mr Heaton-Harris made previously, and then retracted. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The peer also said she will table amendments in the Lords to compel the publication of any text – and force an election.

The former Labour minister told the News Letter: “The Secretary of State has recently ramped up his bullying and efforts to blackmail the unionist community into returning to Stormont to implement the Irish Sea border and accept second class citizenship for British citizens in Northern Ireland.

“The Secretary of State should publish his proposed deal – particularly the legal text – in order that it can be scrutinised to see whether it does what the Government will claim it does. If it leaves the Protocol and Framework in place, then plainly it will be little other than superficial window dressing.

“This should go hand in hand with calling an election and unionists can then give their verdict on any such deal. I am confident the unionist electorate will give an even stronger mandate to unionist representatives who are committed to standing firm until the Union is restored.

“Should the Secretary of State table any legislation to seek to extend the 18 January deadline, I will be tabling amendments in the House of

Lords to compel the publication of the legal texts said to accompany any deal, and the calling of an election.”

