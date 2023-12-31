Baroness Kate Hoey says Sinn Fein have shown utter hypocrisy by calling for Ireland to join legal action against Israel over its Gaza invasion – but failing to mention the actions of Hamas in the statement.

Meanwhile, a Pro-Palestinian march has taken place in Belfast - organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Her comments come as another pro-Palestine rally was held in Belfast yesterday amid calls from Sinn Fein for sanctions and a ceasefire.

The former Labour MP said “the utter hypocrisy of Sinn Fein never changes". She told the News Letter: “Not a word of condemnation in the statement for the terrorist group Hamas who started this latest conflict by murdering, kidnapping and raping countless innocent Israeli citizens. But I am not surprised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Irish Government gave in to SF calls for court action against the U.K. government on legacy so let’s see if once again they bow to the demands of their so called political enemy”.

Her comments follow a call from the Sinn Fein president for Ireland to join a South African legal action against Israel for their “reprehensible actions” in Gaza. The Sinn Fein leader’s statement made no mention of action against Hamas – who controlled the Gaza Strip when it attacked Israel. The News Letter asked Sinn Fein what action it was calling for against Hamas. So far, we have not received a response.

Mary Lou McDonald’s statement called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to ‘show leadership’ and ensure that Ireland joins South Africa in proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice.South Africa started legal proceedings against Israel – accusing the state of genocide in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry in the territory says that over 20,000 people have died in Israel’s bombing campaign.

The war began after Hamas launched a brutal terror attack on southern Israel in October. Men, women and children were slaughtered in their homes and at a music festival – and hundreds were taken captive and held across the border by Hamas and other militant Palestinian groups. Hostage-taking is prohibited under international humanitarian law and is considered a war crime in non-international conflicts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US President said the Hamas attack was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.In her call for Ireland to join legal action – Ms McDonald said: “What is happening in Gaza is an absolute catastrophe. In full view of the world, over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, another 10,000 are missing, while two million people have been displaced.

“This is a devastation of unimaginable proportions that simply cannot be allowed to continue.

“There must be a ceasefire, there must be sanctions, and Israel must be held to account.

“The Taoiseach needs to act now on behalf of the Irish people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am calling on Leo Varadkar to commit to joining South Africa in their ICJ proceedings against Israel concerning violations under the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of Crime of Genocide in relation to Palestinians in Gaza.

“Only by such actions, and by world leaders exhausting every possible avenue available, will Israel end its bombardment of Gaza, their massacre of civilians and children, and their mass displacement of an entire population.