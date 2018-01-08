Barry McElduff suspended from Sinn Fein for three months

Sinn Fein's Barry McElduff has been suspended from all party activity for three months.

A statement released from Barry McElduff said: "Although I genuinely meant no offence, I accept that my actions were ill-judged and, while unintended, caused deep and unnecessary hurt and pain to the Kingsmill families.

Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff leaves party HQ on the Falls Road, Belfast

"I apologise unreservedly for this.

"In recognising the serious consequences of my actions, I fully accept the party’s decision to suspend me from all party activity for a period of three months."

Barry McElduff