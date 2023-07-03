Battle of Somme parade in pictures - see who you know amongst the 2,300 participants in East Belfast

Over 100 parades took place across Northern Ireland tomorrow to mark the Battle of the Somme.
The largest parade took place in East Belfast and involved 2,300 participants.
1.
The Battle of the Somme Parade passes through East Belfast on Saturday evening. Pic Pacemaker Photo: pacemaker
2.
3.
4.
