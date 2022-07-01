Ms O’Neill became the first member of a Sinn Fein leadership team to lay a wreath in Belfast to mark the anniversary of the First World War battle.

She was accompanied by Sinn Fein’s Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black as she laid the laurel wreath at the Cenotaph at City Hall two hours before the official commemorative event was due to take place.

“I said throughout the election campaign that I wanted to be a first minister for all and I hope that today’s attendance and the laying of a wreath is actually a demonstration of someone who wants to work for all in our community,” Ms O’Neill told reporters afterwards.

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black (left) with Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O'Neill lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Donegall Square West in Belfast, marking the anniversary of the first day of the Battle of the Somme in 1916

“I think as political leaders, we have a responsibility to reach beyond our comfort zones and actually reach out the hand of friendship, and to try to do whatever we can in terms of leadership in terms of healing the wounds of the past.

“So, I’m very pleased to be here this morning to have laid a wreath in terms of all those lives lost.”

Michelle O’Neill declined to be drawn when asked why she was not attending the formal commemorative event for the Somme and had instead chosen to lay a wreath two hours before it was due to begin.

“I don’t think we should get distracted from the fact that this is quite significant, the fact that I have laid a wreath this morning, along with our mayor Tina Black,” she said.

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black (left) with Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O'Neill after laying a wreath at the Cenotaph

“I’m doing so to be respectful, I’m doing so to actually try to reach out the hand of friendship to actually show political leadership. And I think that will not be lost in the wider public.”

She added: “I hope that sends out a strong message that I do genuinely want to lead for everybody in this society.”

Ms O’Neill also declined to be drawn on whether Sinn Fein would consider attending official Somme commemorations in the future.

Asked whether she felt her gestures were being reciprocated by political unionism, she said: “What I’m doing today is not about reciprocation, it’s actually about demonstrating respect and my leadership, and what I’m determined to do, regardless of what others decide to do.”

