Ian Paisley with Jim Allister who the BBC claimed had stolen the North Antrim seat.

The BBC has apologised after a local news bulletin claimed that the DUP stronghold of North Antrim was “stolen” by the TUV leader Jim Allister in the general election – while saying that the Lagan Valley constituency “belongs to the Alliance”.

However, the corporation has not outlined the editorial process the programme had gone through before broadcast – including at what level it was signed off – after a request for that information by the TUV.

The bizarre use of language was broadcast in an hourly bulletin during a Nolan Show special, the day after the general election.

The Radio Ulster news bulletin on 5th July 2024 reported that “Lagan Valley, the seat of the former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, now belongs to the Alliance”. It described Robin Swann as having secured victory in South Antrim – but claimed that “in the big shock of the night, the Paisley stronghold of North Antrim was stolen by the TUV leader Jim Allister”.

The TUV asked the BBC to “advise why the BBC believe that seats belong to Alliance, can merely be secured by the UUP and the TUV steal them”.

In correspondence seen by the News Letter, BBC Northern Ireland’s head of news and current affairs Kevin Kelly apologised for the “factually incorrect” phrase.

Mr Kelly, who has been a senior editorial figure in Broadcasting House for many years, said: “We accept that the word used in this instance was wrong. It was/is factually incorrect and has a meaning wholly other than that which was intended.

“We did not mean to imply that there was anything inappropriate about Jim Allister MP’s election to Westminster, but were seeking to convey something of its significance in news and other terms.

“We understand the need for clarity and accuracy in BBC news reports, including the precise use of language.

"We have reviewed what happened with this programme script, seeking to avoid similar mistakes in future and to identify any additional supports that may be helpful for output teams.