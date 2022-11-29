The BBC said it hopes "the majority" of post closures will be achieved through voluntary redundancy.

That includes the daily breakfast news programme on Radio Foyle and the weekly Inside Business programme on Radio Ulster will be impacted by the plans.

It is understood the BBC employs around 600 people in Northern Ireland.

BBC Northern Ireland has announced plans to axe 36 jobs.

According to the BBC's last annual report the number of adults who watch BBC TV each week has fallen, whereas use of digital services like the iPlayer, BBC online and BBC Sounds has risen.

BBC Northern Ireland spends about £55m a year on local programmes and services across TV, radio and online.

In a statement BBC Northern Ireland said that its plans "reflect a BBC-wide strategy to prioritise digital content, announced earlier this year, and the need to manage inflationary and other cost pressures".

"BBC Northern Ireland is proposing to close approximately 35-40 posts to contribute to its £2.3m savings and reinvestment plans," the statement continued.

"Efforts have been made to limit the effect of proposed changes on the scope and benefits of BBC services in Northern Ireland and local staff teams."

The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, added that the corporation faced "some difficult choices, none of which are easy".

But National Union of Journalists (NUJ) assistant general secretary Séamus Dooley called for a rethink of the plans.

“The decision to end the BBC Radio Foyle Breakfast Show and to end regional news bulletins is a betrayal of the people of Northern Ireland," he said.

He said the plans include axing the BBC Radio Foyle breakfast show and the discontinuation of daily regional news bulletins.

Two of Radio Foyle's daytime programmes - Sean Coyle's morning show and Mark Patterson's afternoon programme - will continue, along with a daily 30 minute news programme, he added.

"This is an attack on the very essence of public service broadcasting," Mr Dooley said.

“Radio Foyle is part of the cultural landscape of the North West with a wide listenership on both sides of the border. The diminution of services in Radio Foyle is of particular concern and will be strongly resisted by the NUJ.

We call on political parties, community groups, trade unions and listeners to join us in opposing this move.

“The NUJ is opposed to the redundancy plan. If redundancies are implemented, they should be on a voluntary basis. The BBC should go back to the drawing board and achieve savings in some other fashion.

"This is a wrong-headed plan at a time when Northern Ireland needs a diversity of news coverage. BBC Radio Foyle is vital to the life of Derry, a vibrant city with a tremendous heart and a resilient spirit.

“Today’s news will be met with strong resistance, and we will support our members at BBC Northern Ireland in taking a stand to defend employment and public service broadcasting across Northern Ireland. Local news for local communities is not something which should be discarded in this fashion.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said that an attempt “to close BBC Radio Foyle by stealth” cannot be allowed to proceed.

He was speaking after the BBC announced the axing of the Radio Foyle Breakfast Show and news bulletins, with a number of staff jobs at risk.

Mr Eastwood said the station provides an important service for people in the north west and that its long-term future must be protected.

“This decision by the BBC top brass is nothing more than a shameful attempt to begin to shutdown BBC Radio Foyle by stealth,” he said.

“It’s gutting our local station to the point that it will be unsustainable. My thoughts are with all of those who are affected by today’s announcements and now face an uncertain future at what is already a very difficult time.

“Radio Foyle has been broadcasting to people in this area for over 40 years and we have seen numerous attempts to reduce its services and staff.

"That the station is still such an integral part of life for people in the north west is a tribute to the efforts of all the staff.