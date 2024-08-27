BBC Northern Ireland rejects complaints that sports reporter wearing GAA facepaint had displayed 'a pro-republican bias' after TUV criticism
On 24 July BBC sports reporter Mark Sidebottom wore face paint in the colours of the Armagh and Galway GAA teams during a preview of the All-Ireland final.
The day after, the TUV issued a statement questioning the impartiality of the decision.
TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell said “The BBC are perfectly aware that the GAA is a contentious organisation which, by its association with Republican terrorism by way of the naming of clubs, competitions and hosting of events, has repeatedly caused offence to innocent victims and division in Northern Ireland," he said.
The BBC immediately responded that the facepaint did not breach impartiality, noting it was "playfully intended" and that Gaelic games are "popular with, and important to, many BBC audiences".
It is now confirmed that on 15 August the BBC published a formal response to two further official complaints from viewers.
The corporation said: "Two viewers complained that the reporter’s decision to have the colours of both teams on his face was editorially inappropriate as it suggested a pro Republican bias."
However it concluded that the complaints were "not upheld."
It added: "The report was about this sporting fixture and community engagement with it. The significant issue was that the reporter didn’t show bias towards either of the teams involved – something that was reflected in his wearing of their respective colours."
Reports this week suggested the BBC had rejected a formal complaint from the TUV. However the party insisted it had not contacted the corporation about it.
The TUV said the BBC concluded its was impartial because the journalist wore colours from both teams. However the party claimed the bias was actually due to the reporter identifying with the GAA itself, as it holds a clear position on the constitutional question.
"The GAA rulebook says it is an expressly political organisation with regards to its position on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland, claiming that it should be part of an all Ireland Republic," he said.
A BBC spokesperson responded: “The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit considered two editorial complaints about BBC Newsline. These were looked at in the usual way and within the context of relevant editorial guidelines. Neither complaint was upheld.”