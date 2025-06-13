BBC not appealing against a Dublin jury's Gerry Adams £84,000 defamation verdict

The BBC has decided not to appeal against Gerry Adams’ recent libel victory in a court in Dublin.

Mr Adams has responded by saying the BBC “cannot continue to be a voice for the British state in Ireland”.

Mr Adams was awarded the equivalent of £84,000 when a jury in Dublin decided that he had been defamed, after the BBC broadcast a claim that he had sanctioned the shooting of Denis Donaldson, an informer within Sinn Fein.

The claim came from a man using the name ‘Martin’, who was described by the BBC as an informer within the IRA.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has reacted to the BBC's decision not to appeal

The BBC said it had another five sources – republicans and intelligence figures – who supported the claim.

The BBC said in a statement today: “We have given careful consideration to the jury's decision.

"We will not be appealing its verdict, bringing this matter to a conclusion. We remain committed to public interest journalism and to serving all BBC audiences."

In a statement issued from Sinn Fein’s press office, the former party president said: “The decision not to appeal by the British Broadcasting Corporation has to be followed by a substantial reform of its internal journalistic processes and a recognition that it cannot continue to be a voice for the British state in Ireland. It must also become more accountable to the public.

"The Dublin Court found the BBC guilty of libel and rejected its claim that its journalism was fair and reasonable and in the public interest.

"The British Broadcasting Corporation is a public service provider. There is an onus on the BBC to ensure that in the future its ethics and journalism reflect the principles and values of a public broadcast service.