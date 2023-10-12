BBC rejects criticism over its decision not to call Hamas militants “terrorists”

​The BBC has rejected criticism over its decision not to call Hamas militants “terrorists”, after it was labelled “disgraceful” by the defence secretary.

It is a long-standing editorial position of the broadcaster to use the word “terrorist” carefully, with its editorial guidelines describing such language as potentially a “barrier rather than an aid to understanding”.

The comments by Grant Shapps come after several Conservative ministers hit out at the BBC over its editorial position.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also joined calls for the BBC to explain its position.

Israeli soldiers lcarry a body of a person killed in Hamas attack in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)

The BBC's broadcast channels and online site have been dominated by the conflict in Israel and Gaza since the attack by Hamas over the weekend.

The militant group is a proscribed organisation in the UK, meaning the government sees it as a terrorist organisation.

Mr Shapps suggested that the BBC needed to fix its “moral compass”, as he urged it to revise its long-standing editorial position.

He told LBC: “I actually think it is verging on disgraceful, this idea that there is some sort of equivalence, and they'll always say well there's two sides ... what Hamas have done, as a proscribed terrorist organisation, meaning that they are illegal in Britain, it's illegal to support them, is to have gone out and slaughtered innocent people, babies, festival-goers, pensioners.

“They are not freedom fighters, they are not militants, they are pure and simple terrorists and it's remarkable to go to the BBC website and still see them talking about gunmen and militants and not calling them terrorists.

“I don't know what's going on there, but I think that it's time to get the moral compass out at the BBC.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We always take our use of language very seriously. Anyone watching or listening to our coverage will hear the word 'terrorist' used many times – we attribute it to those who are using it, for example, the UK government.

