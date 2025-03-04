A former IRA leader who wishes to confess all - so long as he has immunity - says RUC officers should not have been "out there" when they were murdered by the IRA.

Co Tyrone man Brendan Hughes was speaking to BBC Spotlight in a two part series in which he said the IRA campaign was a "total waste" of life.

Hughes told BBC NI Spotlight’s two part series – Those who wish me dead – that he now wants to engage with a truth commission.

"I'm prepared to sit down with anyone, anytime, anywhere and talk about this – in the right forum,” he said.

Former IRA leader Brenda Hughes wishes to confess all to a truth commission - so long as he faces no repercussions for his actions during the Troubles.

"If the victims say that's the forum and there's no repercussions for anyone for doing this, that's where I want to be.”

In part two of the series he said: "There was a stage where I could and would have killed anyone who got in my way If that was necessary, I wouldn't shy away from it."

Asked what he would say to families of soldiers and police murdered by his unit, he replied: "What can I say to them? I mean we were enemies and we weren't born to be enemies.

"That policeman was out doing what he thought was right, just as the IRA man was out doing what he thought was right, and neither the two of us was right, because neither the two of us should have been out there… what would I say to them? I'd say I'm sorry for your hurt."

Policing commentator and former PSNI officer Jon Burrows responded that his testimony is "riddled with contradictions and caveats" and said it was "striking” that he only offered to tell the whole truth if he avoids any consequences.

"He describes the IRA’s campaign of death and destruction as futile, but this seems to be because it did not achieve the intended objective of a united Ireland, as opposed to it being wrong in itself,” he said.

"His anger at the republican movement seems to be that he was denied due process and sentenced to death by his comrades. Yet he was an eager member of an organisation that dispensed death on an industrial scale.

"He also repeats the mantra that the security forces were equals to the terrorists, that they were all wrong. Sadly, I fear the current engagement being explored with current paramilitary groups may involve de-proscription and allow that perverse view to be more readily advanced."

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group SEFF, said it was "difficult” to work out Hughes’ motives.

The former IRA man did make some "encouraging” comments around his regret for particular personal actions and also those of the wider Provisional IRA, he said.

"But is he speaking out now because he is motivated to do right by the victims/survivors he created - or is he seeking to unburden himself for other reasons?

"To put up a red line that you will only cooperate in providing information on the basis of being offered immunity really throws into question the integrity behind the step change.