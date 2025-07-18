BBC under pressure to explain why it linked Orange Lodge to cancellation of GAA event

Goldsprings of Comber Orange Lodge has lodged a complaint with BBC Northern Ireland over its recent coverage.

The BBC is being asked to explain why it repeatedly linked the cancellation of a children’s sports event involving the GAA to an Orange Lodge, despite apparently having no evidence to support the claim.

The Cricket Club at the heart of the controversy has now said Goldsprings Loyal Orange Lodge in Comber did not influence the decision, which was made more than 24 hours before the Orange statement.

For two days the BBC reported that the cancellation had happened after, or because of, the Orange statement.

Goldsprings and the TUV have submitted complaints to the corporation about the coverage - asking for an explanation of the basis for the claim, and accusing the corporation of bias.

On Tuesday morning, North Down Cricket Club (NDCC) issued a statement online confirming it had cancelled the event – a decision it says it took on Monday morning.

It wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that Goldsprings issued a statement saying that the GAA’s “presence in Comber” would be opposed by residents until it “takes meaningful steps to ensure it is fully inclusive and sensitive to the history and identity of the Protestant, Unionist and Loyalist (PUL) community”.

Throughout a number of TV, radio and online pieces, the corporation variously reported that the cancellation had happened “after” or “because” a local Orange Lodge opposed the involvement from a GAA club.

The lodge has now lodged a formal complaint with the corporation, arguing that its coverage on the 16th and 17th July breached its editorial guidelines on accuracy, due impartiality and fairness.

They cite a range of BBC output in the complaint, including the Nolan Show, Talkback, Newsline and the BBC News NI website.

They point to what they call the “false claim” on Tuesday’s Nolan Show, presented by Holly Hamilton, that the children’s summer sports camp in Comber “is cancelled after a local Orange Lodge opposed kids from a GAA club’s involvement.” They cite Talkback with William Crawley on the same day, where they say the programme “repeatedly stated” the event was cancelled “after concerns from the local Orange Lodge about the involvement of a small group of children from a GAA club.” The complaint references a similar claim on the BBC News NI Online site the following day, saying that it was broadcast even after it “had been publicly clarified that the event had already been cancelled”.

Goldsprings orange lodge are seeking a public correction and clarification on air and online, making clear that they did not oppose children’s participation in sport and had no role in the cancellation of the cricket event. They have also requested a review of “the editorial decision-making which allowed this misreporting to occur across multiple programmes and platforms”. The News Letter asked the BBC questions including what the evidential basis of its claims were, and whether the corporation intends to apologise to Goldsprings Orange Lodge. They did not address any of the questions.

A spokesperson said: We have reported this developing story in its different aspects, including statements from those most directly affected and involved.

“Our coverage has reflected issues of public interest and facilitated discussion about them. And it’s something that we’ll update further based on any significant new developments.”