Conor Burns

The MP for Bournemouth West had been kept in political limbo for the last two months while an internal Conservative probe was under way into his conduct.

In the meantime he was stripped of the Tory whip and lost his post as junior trade minister (having just started the role, after a year as junior Northern Ireland minister).

The cause? Mr Burns, who is gay, was allegedly spotted touching a man’s leg late at night in a pub. An onlooker had complained.

In a statement, the Tory Party said it had looked into this “incident” and “concluded that there was no basis on which to investigate further”.

Mr Burns said on Sunday: “I’m really touched by the kindness and support of so many… in trying times you find who your friends are. And are not.”

It followed a statement released by Mr Burns on Saturday, saying: “The last couple of months have been a living hell for me, my family, friends and all who care for me. Their loyalty and love carried me.

“Before I was sacked as a Minister I said I would clear my name – with the conclusion of the Central Office process, I now have done so.

"No one should ever have their career terminated on the basis of accusation alone. As Margaret Thatcher once said: ‘If you ever get trial by television or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies’.

"I never imagined another leader of my party could so casually and easily cast aside the ancient principle of innocent until proven guilty.”

Writing in The Spectator, conservative author Douglas Murray had said: “Most adults are more than capable of playing this game – brushing off a hand where it is not wanted and allowing it to linger where it is... It’s what we used to call fun."

He had added: “Let me throw myself onto everybody’s mercy by issuing a luridly frank confession. I have committed this crime myself, on multiple occasions. What is more, I have had the crime done unto me...

"Only last week, a woman put a hand on my thigh in Norfolk. Yes, Norfolk, ladies and gentlemen.

"Not a corner of the land is safe from this new depravity.”

