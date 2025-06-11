Belfast City Council earmarks £125,000 for bonfire beacons this summer

Belfast City Council is to spend almost £125,000 on community bonfire beacons this summer.

​Details have emerged from City Hall that show exactly £124,500 from the council’s beacon programme will literally go up in smoke.

The most recently confirmed beacon placement will be at Annadale Embankment, a first for the site, which has seen controversy over the years.

Last year the eleventh night bonfire there was lit early after a vote was taken in at Belfast City Council to remove it. Elected members of the council’s strategic policy and resources committee took a decision during restricted business to remove the bonfire from the bank facing the Lagan.

Again, in another Belfast Council Strategic Policy and Resources Committee meeting on May 30 this year, a beacon was approved for the site.

The minutes of the meeting later published state: “It was reported that engagement had been undertaken with the community in relation to a potential bonfire located at Annadale Embankment and it would now be replaced with a beacon.

“The committee agreed that the council would work with the contractor to remove bonfire material which had accumulated on the site.”

Beacons are seen to provide a safe, environmentally clean alternative to traditional bonfires. Each beacon is designed to be reusable, with a two-part steel structure that is usually five metres tall and is pre-filled with carbon-neutral willow wood.

The beacon stands on a bed of sand, which protects the underlying surface and avoids damage to roads, car parks or grass when lit. Beacons come with lighting equipment, a safety kit and signage, and a fire safety assessment.

This year could see the highest number of beacons across the city, with 17 already confirmed.

Belfast City Council said: “Belfast City Council has worked hard alongside elected members and community representatives to engage with communities on the issue of bonfires, and to encourage the use of beacons as a safer and more environmentally responsible alternative. The council has currently approved the provision of 17 beacons for 2025.

“The Beacon Programme has been in place for over 15 years and continues to support constituted community and voluntary organisations in replacing traditional bonfires with beacons. Beacons can be requested by eligible groups, and their allocation is subject to agreement by elected members.

“Before a beacon is provided, a site engineer report must confirm the suitability of the proposed location from a health and safety perspective. Groups must also sign a beacon agreement, outlining their responsibilities in managing the beacon safely.

“The budget for the beacon programme is £124,500, which includes a contribution of £30,000 from the (Stormont) Executive Office.”

At the same meeting on May 30th elected representatives decided to “secure” another bonfire site in South Belfast known to have asbestos, for it to be cleared out by the NI Environment Agency.

