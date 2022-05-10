Belfast City Council seeking more powers over planning

New Belfast council chief executive John Walsh had written to former MLA William Humphrey, who chaired the Public Accounts Committee in the last Assembly, stating how he shared a “high degree of frustration about how the NI planning system was designed and currently operates.”

The letter is an initial response to a PAC report in March which said the planning service, transferred to councils in 2015, was “not fit for purpose”.

Last month the PAC chair said: “The committee was both alarmed and appalled at the performance of the planning system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast City Hall

“Planning decisions are unacceptably slow – nearly one-fifth of the most important planning applications are not processed within three years.

“Not only does this have an impact on applicants, it also risks investment in Northern Ireland.

“We also were shocked that seven years on, no council has been able to produce a local development plan. The department underestimated the complexity of progressing local development plans.

“These plans should make a real difference to local communities, but have been hampered by a lack of key skills and resources within councils, compounded by a series of unnecessary ‘checks and balances’ by the department.”

The PAC report makes 12 recommendations, including the creation of an independent commission to make a fundamental review of the system.

The Stormont Department for Infrastructure must provide a formal response by May 19.

The Belfast Council chief executive writes: “Both Belfast and the wider region have enormous potential – economically, socially and environmentally. Belfast is the first city, the economic driver for the region and of huge importance socially and culturally.

“If our city is to truly realise its tremendous potential, and to deliver on the Belfast Agenda, its community plan, then it must be supported by an efficient, effective and fit for purpose planning system.

“To deliver on this, it is our firm opinion that further devolution must take place and that Belfast should enjoy the same autonomy and powers as other regional cities in these islands if it is to truly compete with them.